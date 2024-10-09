Oklahoma State Blew Opportunity Given to Them By Oklahoma, Texas
The Oklahoma State Cowboys were impressive in 2023. They sent the Oklahoma Sooners to the SEC by defeating them in the final Bedlam contest. They took on the Texas Longhorns, who also left the conference, in the Big 12 title game.
With Ollie Gordon emerging as the best running back in the country, the Cowboys were riding a high into the 2024 college football season. They found a way to go 3-0 in their non-conference games, though the wheels have since fallen off.
For Oklahoma State, this season is more than a disappointment. While a bowl game is still achievable, the season will still be upsetting for the fan base. Now, both Oklahoma and Texas -- both of which would arguably be the best team in the Big 12 this season -- left the conference. This season was an opportunity for Oklahoma State to establish themselves atop the conference. They've failed to do so thus far.
Unless absolute chaos ensues. the Cowboys won't be making the Big 12 title game, as they did in 2021 and 2023. That was their path to the College Football Playoffs, too.
Being dubbed one of the most consistent programs in college football, the Cowboys are awaiting a breakthrough. Capturing a conference championship and making the College Football Playoffs would have been a great way to take the next step as a program with the conference open for the taking.
Instead, the Cowboys are going to have to make some serious evaluations as a program. Mike Gundy has been an incredible head coach, but his team isn't playing up to form. Their rushing attack took a step back, the wide receivers aren't creating space and Alan Bowman isn't connecting with them.
Something isn't clicking in Stillwater, which comes at a terrible time as the Big 12 is wide open this year and for years to come, and programs can stake an early claim.
