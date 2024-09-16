Top Performers From Oklahoma State's Recent Victory
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to enter an incredibly defining couple of weeks of football. Ranked No. 14 in the nation, the Cowboys play the No. 12 Utah Utes, followed by the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats.
On Saturday, the team wrapped up conference play with a commanding 45-10 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in an in-state battle. It wasn't a marquee win or anything, but it was a perfect finish to non-conference play, which Oklahoma State ended with a 3-0 record.
Here are the best performers from the contest according to Pro Football Focus:
Offense:
Alan Bowman, 87.6 offensive grade: The Oklahoma State quarterback was incredible during the team's large victory. He threw for five touchdowns while completing 24 of his 31 passes for 396 yards. He did have one interception, which hurt his grade, but, overall, he was surgical on Saturday, playing his role perfectly.
Talyn Shettron, 76.9 offensive grade & De'Zhaun Stribling 90.7 offensive grade: Behind a big game from Bowman were elite performances for the two wide receivers. While Stribling was the clear-cut best grade, the two receivers shined and deserved praise. Shettron caught three passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, with Stribling adding 174 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.
Defense:
Kobe Hylton, 84.5 defensive grade: Playing in 17 snaps, the Cowboys defensive back tallied three total tackles and one tackle for loss -- adding one pass break up. He added a large impact in limited snaps, with his grade reflecting and efficient performance.
Kendal Daniels, 72.6 defensive grade: The Cowboys star defender technically had the fifth-highest-graded performance, though the others at the top also played in limited snaps. Daniels earned 40 snaps, coming away with both a sack and pass defended in that time.
