Oklahoma State WR, OL to Miss Rest of Season With Injuries
Oklahoma State continues to get hit hard by the injury bug.
Ahead of OSU’s matchup at TCU on Saturday, Dave Hunziker reported that the Cowboys will be without a couple of backups on offense for the rest of the season. OSU will be without wide receiver Talyn Shettron due to a hand injury and center Austin Kawecki due to a bicep injury for the final three games. While the Cowboys aren’t necessarily losing starters, both players have been important this season.
Although OSU will lose a lot of talent this offseason, Shettron has been a young bright spot. The sophomore receiver has 12 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown this season.
He burst onto the scene at Tulsa, making three catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Although he only has eight catches in the six games since, Shettron should be a key piece for the Cowboys throughout his career.
Losing him for the year is simply another blow to an often stagnant OSU offense. Without him, the Cowboys are without one of their most versatile options, and considering the team’s trajectory, he could’ve been a large part of OSU’s offense moving forward.
Meanwhile, Kawecki is listed as the Cowboys’ backup center and has appeared in six games this season, including all three games since the bye week. With injuries already hurting the Cowboys’ offensive line, Jakobe Sanders will slot into the backup center role.
As the Cowboys look to get their first win in conference play, their injuries have continued to pile up. With an already-depleted defense, adding injuries to the Cowboys’ struggling offense is the exact opposite of what OSU needs.
Still, with a 3-6 record, the Cowboys will have to overcome these injuries and run the table to keep their bowl streak alive.
