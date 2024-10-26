Oklahoma State Unveils Uniforms for Critical Matchup at Baylor
Oklahoma State is looking to spoil homecoming in Waco.
OSU is still searching for its first Big 12 win as it gets set for kickoff against Baylor. The Bears won their first Big 12 game by blowing out Texas Tech last week, but OSU will present a new challenge.
After narrowly losing to BYU last week, the Cowboys are hoping the positives they found in Provo will translate to this matchup. As they try to win a conference game for the first time, the Cowboys will don a new uniform combination.
OSU will wear its typical road whites with orange numbers, orange pants and orange helmets featuring a white and black OSU logo with a stripe down the middle. Consistently one of the best-looking teams in the country, OSU needs that to translate to the field.
Meanwhile, Baylor will look to have its best home-field advantage of the season. Not only is Saturday homecoming for the Bears, but Baylor fans will stripe McLane Stadium in green and yellow. On the field, the Bears will go with an all green look.
As both teams look to get back to .500, this game could nearly eliminate one team from bowl contention. In perhaps the easiest game left for both teams, the stakes are high despite underwhelming performances this year.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.