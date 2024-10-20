Oklahoma State Might Not Have Another Ranked Opponent in 2024
Oklahoma State has had a tough slate in Big 12 play, but relief is in sight.
On Friday, the Cowboys suffered their fourth-straight loss after allowing a last-second touchdown against BYU. Still winless in conference play, the Cowboys are in legitimate danger of their first losing season since 2005.
After beating OSU in the late-night thriller, BYU improved to 7-0 and moved up to No. 11 in Sunday’s AP Poll. The Cougars are one of three Big 12 teams ranked after Week 8’s action, joining No. 10 Iowa State and No. 16 Kansas State. Not only were no other Big 12 teams in the top 25, no other teams in the conference received votes.
With Kansas State and BYU in OSU’s rearview mirror and Iowa State off this year’s schedule, Mike Gundy’s team might finally be in a position to turn the season around. OSU will head to Waco on Saturday to face Baylor, which just won its first Big 12 game against Texas Tech.
While the Bears and Cowboys will enter their matchup at 3-4 and unranked, OSU still might not be completely out of the woods when it comes to playing ranked squads. Before their losses over the weekend, Texas Tech and Arizona State seemed poised for a spot in the top 25.
While Arizona State will not have a chance to prove itself before facing OSU, Texas Tech will have an opportunity to enter its game in Stillwater at 8-2.
While the Cowboys have three future opponents sitting at 5-2, only one looks to be on track for a top 25 ranking when OSU is on the schedule. Colorado is 3-1 in Big 12 play, with its only loss coming against Kansas State in the final minutes.
As Deion Sanders’ team hopes to continue its quest for a Big 12 title, it could soon enter and rise in the rankings. Considering OSU’s bowl chances could hinge on that game, a Colorado falloff might be necessary for OSU to save its season.
