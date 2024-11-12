Where Oklahoma State's Redshirt Situation Stands After 10 Games
Oklahoma State’s final two weeks could be filled with some interesting decisions.
OSU lost 38-13 at TCU on Saturday to officially snap the Cowboys’ 18-year streaks of bowl appearances and winning seasons. With a 3-7 record thus far, OSU’s goal for the rest of the season will be to avoid a winless conference slate.
The Cowboys will have an opportunity to make some tweaks on their bye week before facing Texas Tech on Nov. 23 for senior day. They will then finish the year with an early kickoff at Colorado on Black Friday.
Players with undetermined redshirt status:
Gavin Freeman (4 games)
Da'Wain Lofton (4 games)
Only two players remain on this list, and they are in drastically different situations. After playing in the first four games, Freeman, a transfer wide receiver from Oklahoma, has not appeared in the past six contests.
Meanwhile, Lofton, who transferred from Virginia Tech, has been a key player for the Cowboys in recent games, having appeared in four of the past five games. However, he didn’t play against TCU, which could be an indication of his redshirt plan.
Players with an appearance who have secured their redshirt:
Jonathan Agumadu (2 games)
Rodney Fields Jr. (2 games)
Collin Oliver (2 games)
Maealiuaki Smith (2 games)
Yamil Talib (1 game)
Only a few players remain on this list with two games left. Of those players, only two had a legitimate shot at burning their redshirts.
Collin Oliver’s injury against Arkansas ended his season, but at the time there was still some hope for a late return. Meanwhile, Rodney Fields Jr. made his first appearance against BYU, but played in only one of the three games since to secure his redshirt for the rest of the year.
Players without an appearance who have secured their redshirt:
Jaden Allen-Hendrix
David Arriaga
Charles Christopher III
LaDanian Fields
AJ Green
Cutter Greene
Dominic Grein
Tre Griffiths
Caleb Hackleman
Aiden Isaacs
Ashton Isaacs
Chauncey Johnson
Temerrick Johnson
Talon Kendrick
Nuku Mafi
Bismillah Muhammad
Willie Nelson
Armstrong Nnodim
Jacobi Oliphant Jr
Chris Robinson
Heston Thompson
Holden Thompson
Luke Webb
Garret Wilson
Gunnar Wilson
Austin Young
Players who burned a potential redshirt this season:
Korie Black (10 games)
Josh Ford (10 games)
Shea Freibaum (10 games)
Ollie Gordon (10 games)
Justin Kirkland (10 games)
Brennan Presley (10 games)
Hudson Kaak (9 games)
Dylan Smith (9 games)
Landyn Cleveland (6 games)
David Kabongo (5 games)
Most of the players on this list were anticipated to lose their redshirt this season. Injuries to AJ Green and Collin Oliver kept them off this list, which they were sure to be on if healthy.
Meanwhile, other injuries throughout the season have pushed Landyn Cleveland and David Kabongo into situations they didn’t expect coming into 2024.
