Oklahoma State Cowboys Release Update Football Depth Chart for Week 4 vs. West Virginia

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are preparing for their first Big 12 Conference game of 2026 as they head to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

The Cowboys (2-1) are on a winning streak for the first time since they went 3-0 to start the 2024 season. But more importantly this game offers the Cowboys a chance to end an 18-game Big 12 Conference losing streak. Oklahoma State’s last regular-season Big 12 win was on the final week of the 2023 season when the Cowboys beat BYU.

West Virginia (3-0) enters this game on a roll having beaten No. 25 Virginia on Saturday in Charlotte. In the second year of his second tenure as head coach, Rich Rodriguez has the Mountaineers pointed in the right direction behind quarterback Michael Hawkins and running back Cam Cook.

Both teams received votes in the AP Top 25 and it's logical to assume the winner of the game could vault into the rankings on Sunday depending upon what else happens around the country. For now, here is the depth chart for the Oklahoma State Cowboys as they prepare to face the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Depth Chart: Week 4 vs. West Virginia

Oklahoma State wide receiver Terrence Lewis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

(Bold: Started in Week 3)

Offense

Left Tackle

70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)

76 Desmond Magiya (6-4; 333; RJr.; McKinney, TX)

Left Guard

54 Johnny Dickson III (6-2; 317; RSr.; Corpus Christi, TX)

-or- 76 Desmond Magiya (6-4; 333; RJr.; McKinney, TX)

Center

56 Tyler Mercer (6-4; 300; RSo.; Prosper, TX)

66 Louie Canepa (6-3; 299; RSr.; Napa, CA)

Right Guard

54 Johnny Dickson III (6-2; 317; RSr.; Corpus Christi, TX)

68 Joseph Hanson (6-4; 302; Sr.; Niceville, FL)

75 Jakobe Sanders (6-2; 327; RJr.; Stillwater, OK)

Right Tackle

77 Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)

73 Ja’Qwon Evans (6-5; 295; Fr.; Shawnee, OK)

Z Receiver

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

3 Terrence Lewis (5-11; 170; So.; Brenham, TX)

X Receiver

0 Justin Bowick (6-5; 209; RSr.; Atlanta, GA)

11 Rodney Harris II (6-1; 207; RSr.; Cincinnati, OH)

Y Receiver

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

-or- 10 Wyatt Young (6-0; 199; Jr.; Katy, TX)

Tight End

44 Carson Kolb (6-4; 235; RSo.; Scottsdale, AZ)

-or- 45 Morgan McPhaul (6-2; 265; RSr.; Kinston, NC)

88 Bodie Boydstun (6-5; 239; RJr.; Enid, OK)

-or- 81 Donovan Green (6-3; 238; RSr.; Houston, TX)

-or- 23 Oscar Hammond (6-3; 243; RSr.; Collinsville, OK)

Running Back

24 Caleb Hawkins (6-0; 219; So.; Shawnee, OK)

25 Ayo Adeyi (5-7; 194; RSr.; Mansfield, TX)

OR 6 Tre Page III (5-8; 184; RSo.; Atlanta, GA)

Quarterback

17 Drew Mestemaker (6-3; 215; RSo.; Austin, TX)

9 Grant Jordan (6-2; 217; RSr.; New Orleans, LA)

-or- 8 Broderick Vehrs (5-11; 205; Fr.; Gilbert, AZ)

Defense

Oklahoma State's Jerry Lawson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

End

95 Jaleel Johnson (6-4; 270; RSr.; Oklahoma City, OK)

0 Malik Charles (6-3; 284; RSr.; Tempe, AZ)

-or- 11 Keviyan Huddleston (6-4; 269; RJr.; Tyler, TX)

Note Tackle

5 Saadiq Clements (6-4; 310; RJr.; Henderson, KY)

-or- 92 Jerry Lawson (6-1; 312; Sr.; Breckenridge, TX)

98 Luke Webb (6-3; 311; RSo.; Deer Park, TX)

Defensive Tackle

99 Iman Oates (6-3; 315; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

-or- 94 Braylon Rigsby (6-3; 283; RJr.; Woodville, TX)

88 Landon Dean (6-5; 290; RSr.; Frontenac, KS)

-or- 45 Enai White (6-5; 300; RSr.; Philadelphia, PA)

Rush End

10 James Williams (6-5; 256; RSr.; Kansas City, MO)

87 DeSean Brown (6-2; 266; RSr.; Del City, OK)

-or- 19 DJ Jackson Jr. (6-4; 243; Sr.; Atlanta, GA)

-or- 31 Billy Walton III (6-3; 253; RSo.; Dallas, TX)

SAM Linebacker

32 Ethan Wesloski (6-1; 234; RSr.; McKinney, TX)

30 Trip White (6-3; 234; RSr.; Little Rock, AR)

MIKE Linebacker

3 Tate Romney (6-1; 223; RSr.; Chandler, AZ)

20 Taurean Davis (6-1; 231; Jr.; Quitman County, MS)

WILL Linebacker

2 Isaiah Chisom (6-0; 234; RJr.; Palmdale, CA)

50 Gunnar Wilson (6-2; 217; RSo.; Melissa, TX)

Free Safety

18 Mose Phillips III (6-2; 196; Sr.; Nashville, TN)

1 Evan Jackson (5-11; 188; Sr.; Houston, TX)

Strong Safety

7 Quinton Hammonds (6-1; 206; Jr.; Allen, TX)

25 Markeith Williams (6-2; 175; RSr.; Orlando, FL)

Nickel Back

6 Christian Bodnar (6-0; 188; RJr.; Tampa, FL)

12 Cameron Epps (6-2; 207; RSr.; St. Louis, MO)

-or- 27 Vincent Holmes (6-0; 192; RJr.; San Jacinto, CA)

Cornerback

9 LaDainian Fields (6-1; 176; RSo.; Del City, OK)

-or- 14 Kobi Foreman (5-10; 175; So.; Dallas, TX)

Cornerback

13 Trudell Berry (6-1; 196; RSr.; Baytown, TX)

-or- 4 Mo Horn (5-11; 183; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

-or- 8 Kollin Lewis (5-10; 188; RJr.; Gladewater, TX)

Specialists

Oklahoma State's Lachie Pozzobon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Punter

37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

Kicker

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

Kickoffs

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

Long Snapper

42 Caden Yates (6-1; 223; RJr.; Argyle, TX)

48 Nolan Akins (6-1; 198; RFr.; Flower Mound, TX)

Holder

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

-or- 37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

Kick Returner

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

Punt Returner

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

36 Bobby Deal Jr. (6-1; 190; RJr.; El Paso, TX)