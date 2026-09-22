Mo Horn Brings This Edge for Oklahoma State Against West Virginia

STILLWATER, Okla. — At this point everyone that follows college football knows just how new the Oklahoma State roster is this year.

The Cowboys (2-1) have 91 new players, a number that most believe is a modern-day record for new players on a college football roster. Many of those players are transfers. Head coach Eric Morris opted to go after transfers as much as he could to bring experience to the roster. He and his coaching staff put an emphasis on snap counts rather than years of experience.

That's what made cornerback Mo Horn so attractive. He’s played four years of college football, but he also had a full year as a starter and two other years as a heavy contributor at Texas Tech.

Horn is one of the few transfers that is played at a Big 12 school. He's also one of the few transfers that has been to Morgantown, were Oklahoma State will open Big 12 play on Saturday. This week, as the Cowboys seek to break an 18-game losing streak in conference play, Horn’s knowledge of the conference and his experience in Morgantown may be something the Cowboys lean into.

Mo Horn’s Big 12 Experience

Horn and the Red Raiders went to West Virginia last November as they were making their run to the Big 12 championship. It was the season finale for both teams at Milan Puskar Stadium, and the Red Raiders won 49-0. Horn didn't volunteer any stories about his weekend in Morgantown, but he did say that the place has “a different type of vibe.”

“I'm gonna do my one percent and be vocal,” Horn said. “You know, be there for my teammates, let them know, ‘Hey this is what to expect.’ Especially going down to West Virginia. We all know that's a different type of vibe.”

Horn didn’t record a tackle in that game. But he also went with the Red Raiders on their 2023 road trip to Morgantown, which was a 20-13 loss. Between those two games he was a starter in 2024 and had his best collegiate season with 56 total tackles, including 31 solo stops and three tackles for loss. Transferring to OSU brought him closer to home. The Broken Arrow High School product is from Tulsa.

Horn has been quietly productive so far this season. he has seven tackles in three games, but he was critical in OSU’s win over Murray State on Saturday. All three of his tackle were for loss as he helped defend Murray State’s unique screen game. He helped set the tone right away with a tackle for loss on the first drive of the game. He also broke up a pass.

While the depth chart says he shares time with Trudell Berry and Kollin Lewis, the reality is that he’s overtaken both for starter’s playing time opposite LaDainian Fields.

That should be the case on Saturday at West Virginia where Horn can put his Big 12 experience to use to help the Cowboys try to break their conference losing streak.