Oklahoma State Opponent Review: Mountaineers Claim Top 25 Win Entering Week 4 Matchup

The Oklahoma State Cowboys took care of business against the Murray State Racers, 59-0, on Saturday night.

It was, most likely, the easiest game the Cowboys (2-1) will play this season. Murray State hadn’t beaten an FBS opponent since 1984, and the Cowboys had never lost to an FCS opponent since the divisions split in 1978.

Now, the Cowboys move into Big 12 action next week when they travel to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers. While OSU was facing an FCS team, the Mountaineers were playing a Top 25 team, the Virginia Cavaliers, in Charlotte. How the Mountaineers fared was certainly something the Cowboys were interested in.

So, as the Cowboys get ready for the Mountaineers next week, here is our weekly check-in to see how the rest of the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ 2026 opponents performed in Week 3:

OSU Opponent Opponent’s Opponent Result OSU Opponent’s Record Tulsa East Texas A&M Won, 42-0 3-0 Oregon Portland State Won, 84-0 2-1 West Virginia vs. No. 25 Virginia (in Charlotte) Won, 38-27 3-0 UCF Georgia State Won, 44-30 2-1 Houston at No. 13 Texas Tech Lost, 28-26 2-1 (0-1 in Big 12) Colorado at Northwestern Lost, 41-7 2-1 Iowa State Bowling Green Won, 55-7 2-1 Kansas State Tulane Won, 31-20 3-0 Texas Tech vs. No. 22 Houston Won, 28-26 3-0 (1-0 in Big 12) Arizona State vs. Kansas (in London) Won, 24-17 2-1 (1-0 in Big 12) Kansas vs. Arizona State (in London) Lost, 24-17 1-2 (0-1 in Big 12)

Notable Games:

1. OSU’s Next Opponent: West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers had their first chance to beat a Top 25 team when they faced No. 25 Virginia in Charlotte and they took care of business, winning 38-27 to improve to 3-0 for the season. That primes them for the Big 12 opener in Morgantown with Oklahoma State.

Quarterback Michael Hawkins had a game that showed just how dangerous he’ll be next week. He threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Cam Cook — perhaps the most respected transfer running back in the Big 12 outside of OSU’s Caleb Hawkins — had 123 yards rushing.

The Mountaineers wore the Cavaliers out. The game was tied 21-21 in the third quarter, and the Mountaineers outscored the Cavs 17-7 down the stretch.

The WVU defense did a solid job slowing down quarterback Beau Pribula, who had 197 yards passing with two scores.

It’s the kind of signature win that shows that head coach Rich Rodriguez has his team heading in the right direction going into Big 12 play. It should be a fun opener in Morgantown next week.

2. London Called for ASU, Kansas

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cutter Boley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an historic day for the Big 12 as a conference as the league played its first league contest in London, namely Wembley Stadium. It was also a chance for OSU players and coaches to get a look at their last two opponents playing each other in their conference debuts.

If you were scouting Kansas, you were impressed with the Jayhawks’ defense. They held the Sun Devils to 228 total yards, got them off the field on third down (4-for-17) and got 70 penalties out of them. So why did Kansas lose, 24-17?

Kansas committed three turnovers on offense. In the middle of that ASU’s Jaren Hamilton returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown. So even though the Jayhawks had 414 yards of total offense, the flurry of touchdowns they scored in the fourth quarter, down 24-7, didn’t mean much.

Arizona State has work to do offensively. No player had 100 yards of offense in the game. But if the defense can create turnovers and the special teams can deliver like that, it will give the offense more time to get on track.

3. Texas Tech Outlasts Houston

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as Texas Tech had to be pulled kicking and screaming into a Friday night game, the No. 13 Red Raiders proved they’re ready to take Big 12 target practice with a 28-26 win over No. 22 Houston.

Yes, it was a close shave at the goal line as Houston quarterback Conner Weigman tried to lunch in for that two-point conversion. But each proved a rematch in Arlington in December is possible.

Weigman will be a handful when the Cowboys play them next month. He threw for 277 yards and three scores without an interception. He also rushed for 56 yards. Texas Tech’s Will Hammond is settling in with 257 yards passing with a touchdown and interception. Recent transfer Thomas Castellanos is going to give them a nice change of pace.

But running back Cameron Dickey rushed for 65 yards and a score. Something for OSU to file away for that November matchup. The Red Raiders haven’t lost when Dickey has a rushing touchdown.