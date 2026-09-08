Oklahoma State Cowboys Release Updated Football Depth Chart for Week 2 vs. Oregon
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The Oklahoma State Cowboys will play the Oregon Ducks in their home opener on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium at 11 a.m. CT.
ESPN will carry the game. The Cowboys (0-1) are coming off a loss to Tulsa while the Ducks (1-0) are coming off a win over the Boise State Broncos.
OSU made one major change to the depth chart for this game. Here’s the updated depth chart below.
Oklahoma State Cowboys Depth Chart: Week 2 vs. Oregon
Left Tackle
76 Desmond Magiya (6-4; 333; RJr.; McKinney, TX)
-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)
Left Guard
54 Johnny Dickson III (6-2; 317; RSr.; Corpus Christi, TX)
-or- 76 Desmond Magiya (6-4; 333; RJr.; McKinney, TX)
Center
56 Tyler Mercer (6-4; 300; RSo.; Prosper, TX)
66 Louie Canepa (6-3; 299; RSr.; Napa, CA)
Right Guard
68 Joseph Hanson (6-4; 302; Sr.; Niceville, FL)
75 Jakobe Sanders (6-2; 327; RJr.; Stillwater, OK)
Right Tackle
77 Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)
-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)
Z Receiver
2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)
3 Terrence Lewis (5-11; 170; So.; Brenham, TX)
X Receiver
0 Justin Bowick (6-5; 209; RSr.; Atlanta, GA)
11 Rodney Harris II (6-1; 207; RSr.; Cincinnati, OH)
Y Receiver
1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)
-or- 10 Wyatt Young (6-0; 199; Jr.; Katy, TX)
Tight End
44 Carson Kolb (6-4; 235; RSo.; Scottsdale, AZ)
-or- 45 Morgan McPhaul (6-2; 265; RSr.; Kinston, NC)
88 Bodie Boydstun (6-5; 239; RJr.; Enid, OK)
-or- 81 Donovan Green (6-3; 238; RSr.; Houston, TX)
-or- 23 Oscar Hammond (6-3; 243; RSr.; Collinsville, OK)
Running Back
24 Caleb Hawkins (6-0; 219; So.; Shawnee, OK)
6 Tre Page III (5-8; 184; RSo.; Atlanta, GA)
Quarterback
17 Drew Mestemaker (6-3; 215; RSo.; Austin, TX)
9 Grant Jordan (6-2; 217; RSr.; New Orleans, LA)
-or- 8 Broderick Vehrs (5-11; 205; Fr.; Gilbert, AZ)
Defense
End
95 Jaleel Johnson (6-4; 270; RSr.; Oklahoma City, OK)
0 Malik Charles (6-3; 284; RSr.; Tempe, AZ)
-or- 11 Keviyan Huddleston (6-4; 269; RJr.; Tyler, TX)
Nose Tackle
5 Saadiq Clements (6-4; 310; RJr.; Henderson, KY)
-or- 92 Jerry Lawson (6-1; 312; Sr.; Breckenridge, TX)
98 Luke Webb (6-3; 311; RSo.; Deer Park, TX)
Defensive Tackle
99 Iman Oates (6-3; 315; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)
-or- 94 Braylon Rigsby (6-3; 283; RJr.; Woodville, TX)
88 Landon Dean (6-5; 290; RSr.; Frontenac, KS)
-or- 45 Enai White (6-5; 300; RSr.; Philadelphia, PA)
Rush End
10 James Williams (6-5; 256; RSr.; Kansas City, MO)
87 DeSean Brown (6-2; 266; RSr.; Del City, OK)
-or- 19 DJ Jackson Jr. (6-4; 243; Sr.; Atlanta, GA)
-or- 31 Billy Walton III (6-3; 253; RSo.; Dallas, TX)
SAM Linebacker
32 Ethan Wesloski (6-1; 234; RSr.; McKinney, TX)
30 Trip White (6-3; 234; RSr.; Little Rock, AR)
MIKE Linebacker
3 Tate Romney (6-1; 223; RSr.; Chandler, AZ)
20 Taurean Davis (6-1; 231; Jr.; Quitman County, MS)
WILL Linebacker
2 Isaiah Chisom (6-0; 234; RJr.; Palmdale, CA)
50 Gunnar Wilson (6-2; 217; RSo.; Melissa, TX)
Free Safety
1 Evan Jackson (5-11; 188; Sr.; Houston, TX)
25 Markeith Williams (6-2; 175; RSr.; Orlando, FL)
Strong Safety
7 Quinton Hammonds (6-1; 206; Jr.; Allen, TX)
18 Mose Phillips III (6-2; 196; Sr.; Nashville, TN)
Nickel Back
6 Christian Bodnar (6-0; 188; RJr.; Tampa, FL)
12 Cameron Epps (6-2; 207; RSr.; St. Louis, MO)
-or- 27 Vincent Holmes (6-0; 192; RJr.; San Jacinto, CA)
Cornerback
9 LaDainian Fields (6-1; 176; RSo.; Del City, OK)
-or- 14 Kobi Foreman (5-10; 175; So.; Dallas, TX)
Cornerback
13 Trudell Berry (6-1; 196; RSr.; Baytown, TX)
-or- 4 Mo Horn (5-11; 183; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)
-or- 8 Kollin Lewis (5-10; 188; RJr.; Gladewater, TX)
Specialists
Punter
37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)
85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)
Kicker
16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)
49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)
Kickoffs
49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)
16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)
Long Snapper
42 Caden Yates (6-1; 223; RJr.; Argyle, TX)
48 Nolan Akins (6-1; 198; RFr.; Flower Mound, TX)
Holder
85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)
-or- 37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)
Kick Returner
2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)
1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)
Punt Returner
1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)
36 Bobby Deal Jr. (6-1; 190; RJr.; El Paso, TX)
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard