Oklahoma State Cowboys Release Updated Football Depth Chart for Week 2 vs. Oregon

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will play the Oregon Ducks in their home opener on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium at 11 a.m. CT.

ESPN will carry the game. The Cowboys (0-1) are coming off a loss to Tulsa while the Ducks (1-0) are coming off a win over the Boise State Broncos.

OSU made one major change to the depth chart for this game. Here’s the updated depth chart below.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Depth Chart: Week 2 vs. Oregon

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

76 Desmond Magiya (6-4; 333; RJr.; McKinney, TX)

-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)

Left Guard

54 Johnny Dickson III (6-2; 317; RSr.; Corpus Christi, TX)

-or- 76 Desmond Magiya (6-4; 333; RJr.; McKinney, TX)

Center

56 Tyler Mercer (6-4; 300; RSo.; Prosper, TX)

66 Louie Canepa (6-3; 299; RSr.; Napa, CA)

Right Guard

68 Joseph Hanson (6-4; 302; Sr.; Niceville, FL)

75 Jakobe Sanders (6-2; 327; RJr.; Stillwater, OK)

Right Tackle

77 Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)

-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)

Z Receiver

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

3 Terrence Lewis (5-11; 170; So.; Brenham, TX)

X Receiver

0 Justin Bowick (6-5; 209; RSr.; Atlanta, GA)

11 Rodney Harris II (6-1; 207; RSr.; Cincinnati, OH)

Y Receiver

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

-or- 10 Wyatt Young (6-0; 199; Jr.; Katy, TX)

Tight End

44 Carson Kolb (6-4; 235; RSo.; Scottsdale, AZ)

-or- 45 Morgan McPhaul (6-2; 265; RSr.; Kinston, NC)

88 Bodie Boydstun (6-5; 239; RJr.; Enid, OK)

-or- 81 Donovan Green (6-3; 238; RSr.; Houston, TX)

-or- 23 Oscar Hammond (6-3; 243; RSr.; Collinsville, OK)

Running Back

24 Caleb Hawkins (6-0; 219; So.; Shawnee, OK)

6 Tre Page III (5-8; 184; RSo.; Atlanta, GA)

Quarterback

17 Drew Mestemaker (6-3; 215; RSo.; Austin, TX)

9 Grant Jordan (6-2; 217; RSr.; New Orleans, LA)

-or- 8 Broderick Vehrs (5-11; 205; Fr.; Gilbert, AZ)

Defense

Tulsa wide receiver Jimmy Calloway catches a pass over Oklahoma State cornerback LaDainian Fields. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

End

95 Jaleel Johnson (6-4; 270; RSr.; Oklahoma City, OK)

0 Malik Charles (6-3; 284; RSr.; Tempe, AZ)

-or- 11 Keviyan Huddleston (6-4; 269; RJr.; Tyler, TX)

Nose Tackle

5 Saadiq Clements (6-4; 310; RJr.; Henderson, KY)

-or- 92 Jerry Lawson (6-1; 312; Sr.; Breckenridge, TX)

98 Luke Webb (6-3; 311; RSo.; Deer Park, TX)

Defensive Tackle

99 Iman Oates (6-3; 315; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

-or- 94 Braylon Rigsby (6-3; 283; RJr.; Woodville, TX)

88 Landon Dean (6-5; 290; RSr.; Frontenac, KS)

-or- 45 Enai White (6-5; 300; RSr.; Philadelphia, PA)

Rush End

10 James Williams (6-5; 256; RSr.; Kansas City, MO)

87 DeSean Brown (6-2; 266; RSr.; Del City, OK)

-or- 19 DJ Jackson Jr. (6-4; 243; Sr.; Atlanta, GA)

-or- 31 Billy Walton III (6-3; 253; RSo.; Dallas, TX)

SAM Linebacker

32 Ethan Wesloski (6-1; 234; RSr.; McKinney, TX)

30 Trip White (6-3; 234; RSr.; Little Rock, AR)

MIKE Linebacker

3 Tate Romney (6-1; 223; RSr.; Chandler, AZ)

20 Taurean Davis (6-1; 231; Jr.; Quitman County, MS)

WILL Linebacker

2 Isaiah Chisom (6-0; 234; RJr.; Palmdale, CA)

50 Gunnar Wilson (6-2; 217; RSo.; Melissa, TX)

Free Safety

1 Evan Jackson (5-11; 188; Sr.; Houston, TX)

25 Markeith Williams (6-2; 175; RSr.; Orlando, FL)

Strong Safety

7 Quinton Hammonds (6-1; 206; Jr.; Allen, TX)

18 Mose Phillips III (6-2; 196; Sr.; Nashville, TN)

Nickel Back

6 Christian Bodnar (6-0; 188; RJr.; Tampa, FL)

12 Cameron Epps (6-2; 207; RSr.; St. Louis, MO)

-or- 27 Vincent Holmes (6-0; 192; RJr.; San Jacinto, CA)

Cornerback

9 LaDainian Fields (6-1; 176; RSo.; Del City, OK)

-or- 14 Kobi Foreman (5-10; 175; So.; Dallas, TX)

Cornerback

13 Trudell Berry (6-1; 196; RSr.; Baytown, TX)

-or- 4 Mo Horn (5-11; 183; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

-or- 8 Kollin Lewis (5-10; 188; RJr.; Gladewater, TX)

Specialists

Oklahoma State placekicker Joseph Kim and holder Lachie Pozzobon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Punter

37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

Kicker

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

Kickoffs

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

Long Snapper

42 Caden Yates (6-1; 223; RJr.; Argyle, TX)

48 Nolan Akins (6-1; 198; RFr.; Flower Mound, TX)

Holder

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

-or- 37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

Kick Returner

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

Punt Returner

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

36 Bobby Deal Jr. (6-1; 190; RJr.; El Paso, TX)