Oklahoma State DB Kobe Hylton Enters Transfer Portal
One of Oklahoma State’s impactful transfer additions from last year has turned into a key departure.
On Thursday, 247Sports reported that OSU defensive back Kobe Hylton will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Hylton transferred to OSU last offseason from UTEP and quickly made an impact as a veteran for the Cowboys.
In his lone season in Stillwater, Hylton was a regular starter for the Cowboys and was a solid player for OSU. While the Cowboys were among the worst teams in the country defensively, Hylton often held his own against Big 12 competition.
In 2024, Hylton finished the year with 40 tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception. Playing mostly as a safety in Stillwater, Hylton proved his ability to adapt after playing mostly at cornerback with the Miners in his previous two seasons.
Of his two years at UTEP, Hylton had his best statistical year as a sophomore. In 2022, Hylton had some eye-opening stats. He finished that year with 92 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three passes defended and forced two fumbles. He forced two fumbles again a year later to go with 54 tackles, one tackle for loss, four passes defended and a fumble recovery.
Hylton’s stardom at UTEP didn’t always translate to the Big 12 level, but if the Cowboys had a healthy unit, his play likely would have been more than enough to contribute to wins. Considering that he now has a full season of experience at the power conference level, Hylton could seamlessly fit in the secondary for a team that needs him.
While recently hired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham could have used a player like Hylton, the Cowboys have already hit the portal hard and brought in multiple highly touted recruits. Hylton will be missed in Stillwater, but this situation looks to be one that could work well for both sides.
