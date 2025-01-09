Oklahoma State DB Kobe Hylton Withdraws from Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State finally got some good news from the transfer portal again.
On Wednesday, McClain Baxley of 247Sports reported that OSU defensive back Kobe Hylton has withdrawn from the transfer portal. He becomes the second Cowboy to do so, joining Da’Wain Lofton, who was the first OSU player to announce his entry into the portal.
Hylton’s portal entry came alongside many others this offseason and was seen as yet another blow to an OSU defense that was already among the worst in college football last season. With Bryan Nardo out and Todd Grantham in as defensive coordinator, it seems there is a path to a solid role for Hylton in what will be his second year with the team.
Hylton transferred to OSU before the 2024 season after spending the previous two years establishing himself at UTEP. In his first year with the Cowboys, Hylton played a key role for a defense that was often reeling from injuries at basically every position.
He finished 2024 with 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and two pass breakups. While his year didn’t statistically match his production at UTEP, he still made a positive impact for the Cowboy defense.
Considering all of the changes OSU has gone through this offseason, getting a veteran player who has already spent a season in Stillwater to stay with the program is a big win. While the Cowboys went 3-9 last season, having more continuity with players like Hylton sticking around could help the program get back on the right track.
After 18 consecutive winning seasons and bowl appearances, Mike Gundy’s crew had its worst season under his reign. With the ever-evolving landscape of college sports, finding players to stay with one team long-term has become much rarer. Even after a horrendous season like the Cowboys had in 2024, getting any experienced player back on the roster could pay dividends come 2025.
