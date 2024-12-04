Oklahoma State DBs Lyrik Rawls and Willie Nelson Enter Transfer Portal
A couple of Oklahoma State’s key secondary players are hitting the portal.
On Wednesday, Lyrik Rawls and Willie Nelson announced they are entering the transfer portal. After OSU’s 3-9 season, Rawls and Nelson become the first defensive players to enter the transfer portal.
Rawls was the first to announce his transfer via his agent on Wednesday after spending the past four seasons in Stillwater. After taking a redshirt in 2021, Rawls became a key part of the OSU defense as a redshirt freshman in 2022. That season, he recorded career-highs that still stand in nearly every stat. He finished the year with 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.
He looked poised to build on that freshman campaign in 2023. However, an early injury allowed him to play in only three games for the Cowboys. Tied for third on the team in total tackles prior to his injury, Rawls had 20 tackles, one tackle for loss and had his first career interception against Arizona State.
Rawls rebounded from his injury-riddled year to play in every game in 2024. Across 12 contests, Rawls finished with 23 tackles, one interception and defended four passes.
Meanwhile, Nelson took a redshirt season as a freshman in 2024 and never saw the field for the Cowboys. He was the special teams practice player of the week vs. Tulsa and was the co-defensive practice player of the week vs. Baylor.
His performances in practice never led to him getting an opportunity on the field, as he was one of many true freshmen to redshirt without playing. After a 3-9 season with one of the worst defenses in the country, it is no surprise that a couple of Cowboys want a fresh start.
While there is no certainty in the transfer portal with new roster limits and the general chaos of this time of the year, Rawls and Nelson should be able to find places to contribute without many issues.
