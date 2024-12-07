Oklahoma State Defensive Lineman Xavier Ross Declares For NFL Draft
One of the Cowboys’ longest-tenured stars is heading to the next level.
In a social media post on Friday, Oklahoma State defensive lineman Xavier Ross announced that he is declaring for the NFL Draft. He becomes the second Cowboy defender to declare for the draft over the past few days, joining linebacker Nick Martin, who declared on Wednesday.
“First, I would like to thank God for allowing me to be in this position,” Ross wrote in his message on social media. “The memories and bonds I’ve made with my OSU teammates and coaches over the past 6 years I will cherish forever. I would like to thank everyone who has assisted me in this process of not only becoming a better player but a better person as well.
“To the OSU faithful, you have been here through thick and thin. Thank you for your endless support and not wavering when things didn’t go our way. #LOYAL&TRUE..”
As Ross heads to the NFL Draft, he leaves behind a legacy as one of the players who helped define the past several seasons in Stillwater. He played in Stillwater for the past six seasons and was a consistent piece for the Cowboys along the defensive line.
He finishes his Cowboy career with 36 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks across 43 games. Ross played in every game over the past two seasons and had his two best seasons, playing at defensive end.
Ross has played inside and out of the defensive line throughout his time at OSU. He also earned first team All-Academic Big 12 honors in 2023.
While Ross never seemed to grace headlines or have the notable highlights of some of his star teammates, Ross was a consistent force for the Cowboys. After spending the better half of a decade in Stillwater, Ross will have a chance to showcase his skills at the next level.
