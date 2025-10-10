Oklahoma State Desperate for Big Game from Sam Jackson V
Oklahoma State will have another starting quarterback this weekend, and the Cowboys need him to have a big day.
Over the past couple of years, not much has gone right for the Cowboys. From losing nine straight games to finish 2024 to firing Mike Gundy only three games into this season, OSU is in its worst position in decades.
Still, the Cowboys are hoping that things will turn around once the offseason gets here and a new coach is on the way. However, the Cowboys still have another seven games to play in this lost season and are hoping for at least some bright spots along the way.
Since Gundy’s firing, several key players have hit the transfer portal. With defensive coordinator Todd Grantham also being fired, the defense has been hit especially hard by portal departures.
While the defense certainly has some significant issues, the Cowboys’ offense has been nonexistent outside of a trick-play-filled first half against Baylor.
With Hauss Hejny and Zane Flores both nursing injuries, OSU will be thrust into naming a third starting quarterback this season. On Friday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that the Pokes will be starting Sam Jackson V.
While Jackson has experience as a starting quarterback at some of his other stops, he came to Stillwater as a wide receiver and has been thrust into an interesting position. Throughout the season, Jackson has been used as a passer in certain situations, particularly since Meacham took over as interim coach.
So, it isn’t all that surprising that Meacham would trust a veteran like Jackson over a true freshman in Banks Bowen. Still, Jackson won’t magically fix OSU’s offense even if he has a good day against Houston.
After all, there’s a reason he moved to wide receiver. While Jackson is far from the most polished quarterback, his dual-threat ability should give the Cowboys a boost they desperately need.
Ideally, Jackson’s ability to run can open things up through the air and for the running backs. Most importantly, Jackson needs to hang onto the ball. Turnovers haven’t been the reason for OSU’s offensive struggles this season, but they would certainly derail any hopes of a good game on Saturday with a third starting quarterback in six games.
The Cowboys have an uphill battle ahead, and finding any success offensively will be dependent on Jackson having a huge day. As Meacham and company look to earn their first FBS win, the veteran signal caller will be in the spotlight.