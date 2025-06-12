Oklahoma State Disrespected by ESPN in Latest Power Rankings
Oklahoma State is hoping to bounce back next season and beyond, but it isn’t getting much hype after a three-win campaign.
After going 3-9 in Mike Gundy’s 20th season as OSU’s head coach, the Cowboys made significant changes in the offseason. By bringing in an almost entirely new coaching staff and adding a slew of incoming freshmen and talented transfers, OSU has done everything in its power to avoid a repeat of 2024.
While winning only three games again next season seems unlikely, OSU’s hopes of getting back into Big 12 contention and re-establishing itself as one of the premier programs in college football could be just as tough. Over the next couple of years, OSU will have an opportunity to make up the ground it lost in 2024 and re-emerge as a potential candidate to compete for Big 12 titles and spots in the College Football Playoff.
However, ESPN doesn’t expect OSU to be in any conversations of that nature in the near future. In its recent power ranking of the future for each power conference team, the Cowboys ranked No. 62. Considering there are only 68 teams in the Power 4 conferences, ESPN clearly sees OSU’s 3-9 season as a new normal rather than a one-year blunder.
While there are plenty of reasons to be pessimistic about OSU after what happened last season, ESPN’s criteria for the rankings still probably should have placed the Pokes a bit higher. While OSU doesn’t necessarily have big-name star power or a returning quarterback, OSU still checks the boxes in some of ESPN’s other criteria.
Gundy returns for his 21st year with a much-improved coaching staff. OSU had a massive roster overhaul to ensure another 2024 doesn’t happen. The Cowboys even have a solid likelihood at having a multi-year quarterback, and perhaps even two, depending on how Doug Meacham and the Cowboys approach the offense next season.
Sure, it’s easy to pile on the Cowboys when they look to be in a rough situation. However, Gundy has proven throughout his tenure that he can take overlooked teams to overachieving seasons.