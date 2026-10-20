Oklahoma State in Final Five for Class of 2028 Offensive Lineman Henry Angeley

Every edge on the recruiting trail matters for the Oklahoma State Cowboys when it comes to the Class of 2028.

The Cowboys got another edge on Monday when they learned they made the Top 5 for Class of 2028 offensive lineman Henry Angeley, who made it clear he’s coming to the Big 12 — he just isn’t sure where.

Per his social media account, the 6-5, 275-pound announced that the Cowboys were in his Top 5, along with Big 12 schools TCU, Kansas State, Arizona State and Baylor. He plays for Liberty Christian High School outside of Denton, Texas, where OSU head coach Eric Morris led North Texas.

Henry Angeley’s OSU Fit, Connection

The good news for the Cowboys is that Angeley surely has had some contact with the OSU coaching staff as most of it was with him at North Texas. The proximity to Liberty Christian means that offensive lineman Cody Crill has likely seen him play a few times on Friday nights.

The Cowboys are continuing to build a talent pipeline at every position. Morris only had a few weeks to recruit for his Class of 2027 after his hiring and he ended up with 92 new players, between transfers and incoming freshmen. This season, the Cowboys are leaning on experienced players and few freshmen are playing.

That could change as Morris gets his culture more established. He’s said repeatedly that the best players will play. But offensive line is key for the Cowboys long-term because they run a version of the Air Raid that does not de-emphasize the run game, so he needs linemen that can pass protect and road grade. If OSU is interested in Angeley, he must project as a balanced offensive lineman.

This also gives Angeley time to put on more weight and muscle to get ready for the rigors of college football.

Oklahoma State does not have a commitment for its Class of 2028. But the Cowboys have 13 commitments for its Class of 2027, which can sign as early as December. The most recent commitment was this weekend when OSU landed a pledge from Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) defensive lineman Keilan Neal.

The other defensive commitments are He joins Choctaw, Okla., linebacker Israel Hammons; Trinity (Euless, Texas) High School safety Chayce Davis; Broken Arrow, Okla., safety Bryson Brown; and Baton Rouge Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) edge rusher Jayden Vessell.

The offensive commitments include Fort Bend Hightower (Missouri City, Texas) quarterback Carson White; Jenks, Okla., offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru; Bolingbrook, Ill., running back TJ Lewis; American Leadership Academy (Queen City, Ariz.) tight end Talan Scott; Troy, Texas, offensive lineman Sonny Mullen; Argyle, Texas, wide receiver Ake O’Neal; Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.) offensive tackle Jake Baker; and Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) wide receiver Cooper Hooker.