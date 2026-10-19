Oklahoma State-Iowa State Game Gets Prime-Time TV Window for Halloween

Unlike homecoming, the Oklahoma State Cowboys don't have to wait until less than a week from kickoff to find out the game time for their showdown with Iowa State.

The Big 12 announced its TV designations and game times for Week 9 of the Big 12 season with 14 of the 16 teams in action. The Cowboys earned the nightcap as they'll face Iowa State at 6 p.m. on FS1 on Oct. 31.

This will be the third straight game in which the Cowboys (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12) will play in prime time since coming off the bye week. Oklahoma State’s 35-32 loss to Houston was a night game and this Saturday's game with Colorado (2-4, 0-3) will kick off at 6 p.m. and will also be broadcast on FS1.

Big 12 Week 9 TV Schedule

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday, Oct. 30

Baylor at UCF, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 31

Arizona at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ABC or ESPN

Kansas State at Colorado, 1 p.m., TNT and HBOMax

Kansas at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Arizona State at BYU, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Utah at Cincinnati, 2:45 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1

The Cowboys saw their four-game winning streak snapped by the Cougars on Saturday, a game in which Oklahoma State led briefly to start the game and in which the Cowboys scored on four of their final five possessions of the contest. But they were unable to overcome the Cougars, who put up more than 500 yards in total offense on the Cowboys defense.

OSU fell out of both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Top 25 coaches’ poll after the loss.

The Cowboys remain a surprise contender to reach the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington in December. But it will be a difficult road. Three teams in the conference remain undefeated for the season, including BYU, Texas Tech and Utah.

BYU beat Notre Dame in one of the biggest games of Week 7, 28-24. Utah beat Colorado, 27-24, while Texas Tech beat Arizona State, 53-25. OSU won’t play BYU or Utah. The Cowboys host Texas Tech Nov. 14.

Oklahoma State’s next three opponents are unranked — Colorado on Saturday, Iowa State on Oct. 31 and Kansas State on Nov. 7. The Kansas State game is also on the road. Iowa State was off in Week 7 while Kansas State defeated Kansas for the 18th straight season.