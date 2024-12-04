Oklahoma State Fires Coordinators Kasey Dunn and Bryan Nardo
Oklahoma State is making major changes to its coaching staff.
On Wednesday, multiple reports surfaced that OSU is firing offensive coordinator and associate head coach Kasey Dunn, along with defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo.
Following a 3-9 campaign, the Cowboys are making changes that were expected given the team’s first losing season in nearly two decades. Across Mike Gundy’s 20 seasons as head coach, 2024 marked his worst and the only season where he has failed to win a conference game.
Dunn has been with OSU for most of Gundy’s tenure, starting as a receivers coach in 2011 before working his way up to offensive coordinator. Dunn’s first season as offensive coordinator came in 2020, and he has held that role for the past five years.
While Gundy’s teams have been notorious for offensive output, those numbers have stalled under Dunn. His offenses have been among the worst in the Gundy era, failing to rank higher than 46th in points per game throughout his five seasons. OSU averaged only 27.2 points this season, the second-worst under Gundy, and ranked 83rd in total offense.
Meanwhile, Nardo was hired by OSU after he spent time as the defensive coordinator at Gannon University. Making the leap from a small school to OSU proved to be difficult.
While injuries and personnel made it difficult for Nardo to run his preferred scheme, the Cowboys’ defense was among the worst in Gundy’s tenure in 2023. Those numbers only got worse in 2024 as OSU finished with the second-worst total defense in all of college football, along with bottom 10 rankings in rush and pass defense.
With the Cowboys’ 18-year streaks of winning seasons and bowl appearances snapped, they will be searching for some new coaches to get the program back on the right track.
