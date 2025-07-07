Oklahoma State Flips 2026 Recruit from Kansas State
It's been a great week for Oklahoma State's 2026 recruiting class after getting a commitment from the third Presley brother when Braeden Pressley committed to OSU this past week.
The good news did not stop there for the Cowboys as they were also able to flip and land a commitment from three-star cornerback Brandon Ford out of the Fort Worth, Texas area.
Ford, who originally committed to Kansas State in October of 2024, also garnered offers from a majority of Big 12 teams, SMU, Nebraska and Memphis, among others.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, the three-star recruit announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on his X account.
Ford is the No. 922 player in the 2026 class, according to On3’s Industry Ranking, which makes him the No. 84 player at his position in the class and the No. 137 player from Texas.
Playing for Crowley High School, just south of Fort Worth, Ford had 35 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a junior for the Eagles this past season. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, Ford combined to make 33 tackles, two tackles for loss and four interceptions.
Ford's commitment will mark No. 14 in OSU’s 2026 recruiting class. He will now be the fourth defensive back to join the fold, along with Braeden Presley (Bixby), Josiah Vilmael (Richmond, Texas) and Carter Langenderfer (Owasso).
OSU coach Mike Gundy and company will continue to fill out their recruiting classes as they also prepare for this upcoming college football season.