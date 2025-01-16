Oklahoma State Football Announces Coaching Staff for 2025
Oklahoma State’s football staff changes are official.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced the complete coaching staff for the 2025 season. As expected, things look much different than they did a year ago.
While OSU head coach Mike Gundy kept his job this offseason, he narrowly avoided the fate of most of the assistant coaches on the 2024 team. The Cowboys went 3-9 last season and failed to win a Big 12 game for the first time in Gundy’s tenure.
Along with having the worst season in decades, the Cowboys ranked among the worst teams in the nation in many stats, particularly on defense. The overhaul in the coaching staff also came with an overhaul on the roster, with many players on their way out leading to a heavy presence in the transfer portal.
Head coach - Mike Gundy
Wide receivers - Theron Aych
Offensive line - Cooper Bassett, Andrew Mitchell
Safeties - Greg Brown
Linebackers - Kap Dede
Defensive coordinator/outside linebackers - Todd Grantham
Quarterbacks - Kevin Johns
Offensive coordinator/inside receivers - Doug Meacham
Cornerbacks - Jules Montinar
Defensive line - Ryan Osborn
Running backs - Cory Patterson
Special teams/punters/kickers - Sean Snyder
Tight ends - DJ Tialavea
Of course, the most notable changes for the Cowboys come at coordinator. After only two seasons with the program, defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo was fired to pave the way for longtime coach Todd Grantham to step in.
Grantham was with the New Orleans Saints this season but has coached in a wide variety of roles across the country. His last stop as a coordinator came at Florida, and he has a solid track record of success following him to Stillwater. Some of OSU’s additions at other spots on the defensive staff have previously worked with Grantham and already have a relationship to bring to the OSU sidelines.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn to bring back a former OSU player and assistant, Doug Meacham. Mostly known for his time at TCU, Meacham brings the possibility of a high-scoring offense back to Stillwater. While Grantham’s biggest additions were his former assistants, Meacham brought a former four-star quarterback along, which could prove massive in 2025.
