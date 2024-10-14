Oklahoma State vs. BYU Betting Odds Revealed
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are finally off their bye week. They are set to return to the gridiron on Friday as they take on the BYU Cougars in Provo, UT.
After taking losses to Utah, Kansas State and West Virginia -- all three losses coming in a row -- the Cowboys now have to take on the No. 13 team in the nation as the Cougars are a perfect 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play.
Oklahoma State has struggled in all three phases of the game. They haven't been a good football team since conference play has arrived. They lost their entire identity since their 10-4 season in 2023, though the roster looks very similar.
BYU, on the other hand, has picked up some impressive wins and is a sleeper to make the College Football Playoffs. So, ahead of their contest, it's no shock the Cougars are a 9-point favorite over Oklahoma State for their Friday night battle, according to ESPN BET.
It's unlikely, but this would be an incredible game to get Oklahoma State on the right foot. Getting Ollie Gordon -- a superstar running back -- going and in rhythm is the only true chance the Cowboys have at winning this game. He's going to have to be the superhero he was a season ago, especially with how much Oklahoma State's defense struggles.
There's a reason the Cougars are a steep favorite, though, and a double-digit loss in Provo could be brewing as Oklahoma State's season -- which began with such high hopes -- could soon take an even further turn south with a losing record.
Building off a bye week, it'll be interesting to see what changes the program can make to get the team going in the right direction.
