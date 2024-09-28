Oklahoma State OL Game Status vs. Kansas State Revealed
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are in Manhattan for a road matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats with both programs looking to bounce back after Week 4 losses.
The No. 20-ranked Cowboys have quite a bit of pressure to perform well against the No. 23-ranked Wildcats. They were humiliated in Boone Pickens Stadium by Utah a week ago. They took a 22-19 loss, though the final score was forgiven when taking into context how the game truly went.
Now, playing in Manhattan, the Cowboys could find themselves in some trouble with a loss. Oklahoma State will be missing the services of a starting offensive lineman, too. With the game kicking off at 11 a.m., Dave Hunziker took to the pregame radio show to reveal that starting right tackle Jake Springfield would miss the contest.
Fortunately for Springfield, Oklahoma State will have a bye week following their second Big 12 contest, which they'll head to BYU after. The offensive lineman should be good to go by their next contest.
In the meantime, Arizona State transfer Isaia Glass will be starting in his place once again. Glass had spent time at the left tackle position this season, splitting time with Dalton Cooper. With Springfield's injury, though, Glass has been able to be a starter on the right side of the offensive line.
Hunziker also gave a second update, revealing linebacker Justin Wright remains sidelined in Manhattan, though he returned to practice this week, providing some optimism regarding his status for the team's next game.
The Tulsa transfer made his way to Stillwater a year ago but has hardly seen the gridiron while dealing with injuries.
