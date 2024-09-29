Oklahoma State HC Didn't Consider QB Change Despite Struggles
Mark the Oklahoma State Cowboys down for a second-straight loss. After being ranked as high as No. 13 on the season, the Cowboys are headed into their bye week, more than likely, as an unranked program once again.
Through five games, Oklahoma State's offense hasn't been good, outside of a matchup against Tulsa and an FCS program. In Big 12 play -- which the Cowboys are 0-2 in -- the offense has been straight-up bad.
Still, despite the struggles, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy didn't consider a quarterback change on Saturday.
“I don’t think that’s what’s best at times for what we’re trying to get accomplished offensively," Gundy said.
Sure, maybe a quarterback change doesn't directly help the Cowboys accomplish whatever it is they are trying for, but it's hard to imagine it would hurt to try. Oklahoma State went to Garret Rangel a week ago in a tough loss to Utah before putting Alan Bowman back in the game.
Bowman and Rangel seem to be the only two options in Stillwater, as the other two quarterback options are too young and inexperienced for Gundy to consider them. In all fairness to Gundy -- assuming the two younger quarterbacks truly aren't ready -- Rangel gave the team no further advantage a week ago than Bowman did.
In the 42-20 loss the Cowboys suffered in Manhattan, Bowman completed 26 of his 50 passes for 364 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
The offense, as mentioned, hasn't been good for Oklahoma State. With such a veteran offensive squad and superstar in Ollie Gordon, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and his squad simply have to be better. There's no excuse to be getting blown out behind offensive struggles.
