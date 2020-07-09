Cowboy Footballers Take Time to Give Back in Tulsa at Common Good Learning Center

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State All-American running back Chuba Hubbard posted on Twitter on Thursday afternoon a message and a video as Hubbard and some of his teammates including Tulsa natives and slot receivers Landon Wolf and Dillon Stoner. Other Oklahoma State players participating included past All-American wide receiver and preseason All-American for this season Tylan Wallace, student coach Tracin Wallace, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, running back L.D. Brown, and offensive lineman Matt Kegel.

The Common Good Learning Center located at the Northwest Tulsa HUB serves as the after school program for Mark Twain Elementary School and a summer learning and activity center. The curriculum is developed by Dr. Barbara Sorrels, the Executive Director of The Institute for Childhood Education, author and expert in early childhood hood education with over 40 years experience.

It is an important part of the Northwest Tulsa community, especially for children and families.

"Tulsa community has a lot of needs and this is a program that is meeting some of those needs by providing for kids in the area," said Wolf, who graduated from Tulsa Central High School before coming to Oklahoma State. "It's wonderful for kids to see what they are able to achieve and we are good examples of that as student-athletes and (we're) able to graduate high school, go to college, and a lot of kids want to play football. It is bigger than just football and being able to set the bar high for these kids is really important."

Landon Wolf (1) makes a catch in the Texas Bowl. Wolf is a leader in pushing community service for the Cowboys. USA Today Sports Images - Thomas Shea

There were games in the really nice gymnasium that is part of the complex, but Oklahoma State players also did some reading to students and other more educational than physical activities.

The response from the kids was awesome, regardless of age or boy or girl.

"It's like really nice because they didn't have to drive one hour just to play with us, so it's like really nice," 11-year-old Piper Warren said on camera to the folks from Orange Power Studios that went along on the excursion.

"Just really awesome to see somebody come up for Tulsa and be really successful," said 14-year-old Richard Harrison.

"It's real fun because they drove like an hour to come play with us," added 10-year-old Dontay Tiger.

The youngsters really noticed and appreciated the visit, but so did the staff.

"Having them here kind of showed that we do matter," said Crystal Kite, who is the facilities director of the Northwest Tulsa Hub. "These guys took time out of their day to come spend time with us. They give us an example because they had a hard life too and look where they're at. It's meant a lot."

This is one example of what the Cowboys do as the football team, men's and women's basketball teams have always done a good job of community service and visiting children's hospitals and working with Coaches vs. Cancer.

This team is one that doesn't just talk the Cowboy culture, but they live it.