Oklahoma State Football Recruiting Weekly: How Prep Targets Saw Cowboys Huge Win

The Oklahoma State Cowboys put on a show on Saturday as they upset the Oregon Ducks, 39-31, at Boone Pickens Stadium.

It was a show for the nearly 60,000 people that showed up for the game. It was a show for national television audience that followed the game from ESPN network to ESPN network. And it was a show for all the recruiting targets that the Cowboys had on campus.

Per Mike Roach of 247Sports (subscription required), the Cowboys had more than 100 recruits on official visits for the game. What they got was a program-shifting win authored by head coach Eric Morris and the Cowboys.

As you might expect, many of these recruits are on social media. And many of them posted about the game and about their visit after the contest. Here is a compilation of some of those recruits and those posts.

Amarien Hughes

Big thanks to @CowboyFB for the game invite, I had an amazing time and congrats on the big win, GO POKES!! pic.twitter.com/mnRli3m5My — Amarien Hughes (@AmarienH265) September 13, 2026

Amarien Hughes is an athlete who plays at Caney Creek High School in the Houston area. He made the long trip to Stillwater for the game, and he had a front row seat to the start of the game as the Cowboys took the field.

Tyson Diggs

Had a great time visiting @CowboyFB yesterday and watching them take down Oregon. Thank you @COACHRJOHNSON1 and @AndrewLee_CFB for the hospitality. Definitely looking forward to coming back. #gopokes pic.twitter.com/BhVQkd4t6r — Tyson Diggs (@TysonGhostDiggs) September 13, 2026

Tyson Diggs is a a linebacker and nickel at Byron Nelson High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Like many Cowboys fans, he made his way down to the field to soak in the atmosphere after they stormed the field and tore down the goalposts on the north end of the field.

Ryder Waddell

Awesome experience in Stillwater today! Thankful for the Game Day invite @AndrewLee_CFB to Oklahoma State and the opportunity to take in an incredible atmosphere at Boone Pickens Stadium. Made it even better watching the Cowboys take down #6 Oregon! 🟠⚫️



Appreciate the… pic.twitter.com/Kc4RVsm4dE — Ryder Waddell 3 ⭐️ (@WaddellRyder) September 12, 2026

Ryder Waddell is a three-star edge rusher who plays for Poteau (Okla.). He posted video of him and the other official visitors walking out onto the field before the Cowboys took the field before the game.

“Appreciate the hospitality and everyone who made today such a great experience. Definitely a day I won’t forget!” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Cooper Clark

Cooper Clark is a Class of 2028 player from Mustang, Okla., where he’s an offensive lineman who can play all three positions. He took a photo on the field before the game, and you could see the players warming up behind him.

Are all these players going to land with Oklahoma State one day? Probably not. But these official visits are a way of learning more about the program and to find out what gameday is like. And they got an experience that they’re not going to forget anytime soon.