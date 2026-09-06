Which Oklahoma State Cowboys Football Players Played — and Didn’t — Against Tulsa

It's one thing to make out a depth chart. It's another one to figure out who gets on the bus for the first game of the season.

That was a difficult job for Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris and his staff, and he admitted that on Tuesday. He said that only 76 or 77 players were going to make the trip for their Week 1 opener against Tulsa.

Trimming the roster down for game day is not an unusual exercise. Morris said that teams get a little more latitude in non-conference in terms of who they can take on the road. That means that the cuts will get deeper on game day when the Cowboys face the West Virginia Mountaineers in their Big 12 opener on Sept. 26.

Morris had to balance his depth chart, the expected heat on game day and those so-called “four-team special teams players,” the handful of players that can help him out on both kick units and both punt units even if they aren’t playing a position. He said those players would be the final six or seven players that made it on the bus.

So who played and who didn’t? We have the list, based on the game’s participation chart.

Which Cowboys Suited Up for Tulsa?

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

(Bold: Starters)

Quarterback: Drew Mestemaker

Running Back: Tre Page III, Caleb Hawkins, William Mason, Ayo Adeyi, Dennis Moody III

Wide Receiver: Justin Bowick, Miles Coleman, Chris Barnes, Wyatt Young, Terrence Lewis

Tight End: Carson Kolb, Morgan McPhaul, Bodie Boydstun

Offensive Line: Johnny Dickson III, Tyler Mercer, Joseph Hanson, Shaun Torgeson, Jakobe Sanders, Desmond Magiya, Ashton Lepo, Jacob Sexton, Isaiah Bowman

Defensive Line: Malik Charles, Saadiq Clements, James Williams, Keviyan Huddleston, Billy Walton III, Enai White, DeSean Brown, Landon Dean, Jerry Lawson, Braylon Rigsby, Jaleel Johnson, Luke Webb, Iman Oates, DJ Jackson Jr.

Linebacker: Isaiah Chisom, Tate Romney, Dallas Winner-Johnson, Taurean Davis, Trip White, Ethan Wesloski, Gunnar Wilson, Jack Puckett

Secondary: Evan Jackson, Mo Horn, Christian Bodnar, Quinton Hammonds, Kollin Lewis, LaDainian Fields, Kobi Foreman, Vincent Holmes, Bobby Deal Jr., Cameron Epps, Mose Phillips III, Markeith Williams, Cooper Lai,

Special Teams: Sam Keltner (K), Lachie Pozzobon (P), Nate Ost (P/Holder), Caden Yates (LS), Nolan Akins (LS), Joseph Kim (KO)

Which Cowboys Didn’t Play Against Tulsa?

Oklahoma State's KD Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Luke Tepas, Grant Jordan, Broderick Vehrs.

Running Back: KD Jones, Javen Hall.

Wide Receiver: Israel Polk, Jabarie Thornton, Kam Powell, Dayvon Standard, Malachi Jackson, Ty Watts, Matrail Lopez, Blake Hogshooter, Quincy Shelton, Rodney Harris II.

Tight End: Luke Logan, Oscar Hammond, Donovan Green.

Offensive Line: Kole Seaton, Simona Fuailetolo, Jamison Mejia, Caleb Hackleman, Braydon Nelson, Miguel Chavez, O’Ryan Mosley, Eli Holbrook, Kai Holec, Louie Canepa, Ja’Qwon Evans.

Defensive Line: Fatafehi Vailea II, Carl'veon Young, Rashod Bradley, Xavier Mason, Savion Barthelemy, Landon Bland, Dominic Macon, Joey Quinn.

Linebacker: Cooper Mailand, Beau Wendel, Christian Jones, Nygel Farsee.

Secondary: Jeremy Cook, Braeden Presley, Maliek Bracy, Marrel Davis, Jeremiah Piper, Byron Stubbs, Hunter Trusler, Harrison Dempsey, Trudell Berry.

Special Teams: Gabe Pendyala (K), Nolan Akins (LS).