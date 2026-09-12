Weather Delaying Warm-ups of Oklahoma State Cowboys-Oregon Ducks Showdown

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Oregon Ducks will have to wait a little longer to warm up for their showdown on Saturday.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday the game went into lighting protocol for the Stillwater area, which delayed pre-game warm-ups. OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said on the Cowboys Radio Network that there is an eight-mile radius around the stadium and lightning flashed within that radius, prompting the delay. He said that for every flash of lightning or lighting strike, the clock would reset for 30 minutes.

He did not say the game was delayed But, he did say that pre-game activities were delayed. OSU special teams had come onto to the field for warm-ups while Oregon players were going through individual drills before the delay.

Per Cowboys Sports Network at 10:15 a.m., the earliest possible time the game could start would be 11:30 a.m. based on the need for pre-game warm-ups. That is unofficial. There has been no official press box announcement.

Oregon-Oklahoma State Showdown

This is just the third time that the Ducks (1-0) and the Cowboys (0-1) have faced each other. The two teams played last year, with Oregon winning, 69-3. It was the next-to-last game of former head coach Mike Gundy’s tenure. He was replaced in December by Eric Morris.

Under Morris, the Cowboys have only played one game, but it ended with a 24-10 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Oklahoma State and its fans were looking for revenge after last year’s loss in Stillwater — a loss that led to Gundy’s dismissal. Instead, the Cowboys struggled, committed four turnovers and Tulsa took the victory for the second straight year.

Oregon enters the game having won 10 or more games under head coach Dan Lanning for each of the last four seasons and having been to the College Football Playoff for the last two years. The Ducks reached the CFP semifinals and are trying to return to the playoff for the third straight year. The Ducks are coming off a 34-17 win over Boise State to open the season.

Before the game, the Cowboys Radio Network pre-game show reported that Shawn Torgeson was been named the Cowboys’ starting left tackle entering the game. Torgeson replaces Jacob Sexton, who suffered a season-ending injury to his lower left leg during the season opener against Tulsa last Saturday.

Torgeson beat out Desmond Magiya for the starting job, but that doesn’t mean that Magiya won’t play. He’s listed with Johnny Dickson III at left guard. Torgeson is also listed next to Ashton Lepo at right tackle.