Oklahoma State's Future is Unpredictable but Exciting
Oklahoma State isn’t trending in the right direction, but its uncertainty could be the key to success.
Over the past few years, OSU football has struggled to find the consistency it once had in the 2010s. With three years of uncertainty leading into another such season in 2025, the Cowboys have had almost no grasp on what their season will look like.
In 2022, the Cowboys looked ready to make another trip to the Big 12 Championship. With Spencer Sanders back leading the offense, he was set to make a big impact in his senior year.
However, an upset loss at TCU and the injuries that followed helped OSU finish the year only 7-6 before watching a large chunk of the team enter the transfer portal. So, naturally, the Cowboys were expected to struggle the next season.
In 2023, OSU looked like a lock to be among the worst in the Big 12. With a 2-2 start, including a home loss to South Alabama, the Cowboys seemed destined to miss a bowl game for the first time since 2005.
Instead, OSU found a rhythm and earned 10 wins and a trip to the Big 12 Championship. With Ollie Gordon emerging as a star and returning in 2024 alongside most of the starters, OSU looked ready to make its mark on college football.
Of course, OSU started that year 3-0 before losing nine straight in what once looked like the team’s best chance at making the College Football Playoff. With many players from that team entering the next chapter of their careers elsewhere, OSU is sitting at an odd spot going into 2025.
Sure, the Cowboys have been unpredictable in recent years, but that has been because of their results. Going into each of the past three seasons, it seemed like there was a rather straightforward path ahead for OSU.
However, 2025 represents a year of true uncertainty. With so many new faces on the roster and coaching staff, there is almost no way to make a good prediction about OSU.