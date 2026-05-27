Oklahoma State Game Times, TV Set for First Three Football Showdowns in 2026

The Oklahoma State Cowboys now know when they will play their first three games of 2026. The first two are going to be hot ones.

As the Big 12 Conference announced many of its television and time designations for the league’s first three weeks of the season, the Cowboys did the same, setting the times and networks for their games with Tulsa, Oregon and Murray State.

While the time has not been set for the Big 12 opener at West Virginia, the Cowboys do know it will be on one of two Fox networks.

OSU Cowboys Football Games Times for 2026

A few kickoff times & networks 👀



Story ➡️ https://t.co/OtCjGABLoQ pic.twitter.com/BXCSVety20 — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) May 27, 2026

The Cowboys will open the season on Sept. 5 at Tulsa, a game the Cowboys lost, 19-12, last season in Stillwater. The time is set for 2:45 p.m. and the game will be carried on ESPNU. It’s liable to be a hot one at Skelly Field at H. A. Chapman Stadium.

The same goes for the second game of the season, which is the Cowboys’ home opener at Boone Pickens Stadium against the Oregon Ducks. That game will kick off at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Ducks won last year’s game, 69-3, in Eugene, Ore.

The following weekend the Cowboys get their first night game — or at least something closer to sunset — as they’ll host the Murray State Racers at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The West Virginia showdown is set for Sept. 26 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V. The contest will be shown on either Fox or FS1. The kickoff time and network will be determined closer to kickoff.

That wraps up the Cowboys’ schedule for September. They’ll get their only bye week of the season the weekend of Oct. 3 and then pick up with Big 12 play at home on Oct. 10 against UCF. Following that, Oklahoma State heads to Houston on Oct. 17, followed by a home game with Colorado on Oct. 24. The Cowboys will be at Iowa State on Oct. 31.

In November, the Cowboys will travel to Kansas State on Nov. 7, host Texas Tech on Nov. 14, travel to Arizona State on Nov. 21 and then host Kansas State on Nov. 28 to finish out the season.

Oklahoma State is coming off a 1-11 season that led to the firing of long-time head coach Mike Gundy in September of last season. He was replaced by Eric Morris, formerly of North Texas, who is being trusted to inject life back into the program in 2026 and beyond.