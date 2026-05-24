Why Oklahoma State Must Land Four-Star Athlete with Cowboys in His Top 5

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are building some momentum on the recruiting trail as they now have three commitments for their Class of 2027.

The most recent commitment came from defensive back Bryson Brown, who announced his pledge to the Cowboys on Saturday at his high school in Broken Arrow, Okla. He followed the commitment of wide receiver Cooper Hooker earlier in the week.

That was an important get for the Cowboys. Brown is their first commitment on the defensive side for 2027 and he's Oklahoma State’s second in-state commit for that class.

But recently a versatile athlete from Texas put the Cowboys in his Top 5 schools and there are three reasons why landing him is key for OSU.

Cowboys Next Offensive Target

Hunter Haug included the Cowboys among his Top 5 schools in a social media post earlier this week. The other schools listed were Baylor, Arkansas, TCU and Texas Tech.

Per 247 Sports, the 6-2, 195-pound wide receiver is a Top 225 player in the country in the site’s composite rankings. He’s considered a Top 35 player in the state and the No. 8 athlete. He can play wide receiver, safety and return kicks. He’s one of the most versatile players in the class.

Per the site, Haug is one of many recruits coming to Stillwater for an official visit on June 9. He also has official visits lined up with TCU, Arkansas and Texas Tech.

He was terrific for Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, Texas, last year. He had 2,053 all-purpose yards, including 1,156 receiving yards. He scored 16 times. On defense he had 57 tackles and an interception. He also helped Smithson Valley to its second straight Texas 5A D-I state championship. The school will seek a rare three-peat this season.

Oklahoma State needs to land him for three reasons.

First, his versatility would be a tremendous asset in OSU head coach Eric Morris’ air raid offense. He can play wide receiver, safety and return kicks. With his athleticism and his build, he'd be a perfect wide receiver in an offense that needs at least four solid wide receivers to be productive.

Second, a commitment from Haug would give Oklahoma State a win over three Big 12 conference rivals, including Texas Tech, which has dominated the recruiting trail the past two seasons. It's hard to compete with the defending Big 12 champions but landing this wide receiver would give the Cowboys a win they can use with other recruits.

Third, the Cowboys have yet to land a four-star recruit under Morris. He took over the program late in the 2026 cycle but a look at 247 Sports’ final composite rankings did not reveal a four-star player. All three 2027 commitments are three-star players. If he hopes to elevate the program in the minds of other recruits, landing a four-star player would be a boost.

It’s not clear when Haug will announce his commitment. But when he does the Cowboys need to see him put on their hat.