Oklahoma State Gets Much-Needed QB Depth With Addition of Former FCS Star
Oklahoma State has some more depth under center.
On Wednesday, Pokes Report’s Robert Allen reported that the Cowboys have added quarterback Noah Walters to the roster. A transfer addition that has come in after the season started, Walters was a solid starter at North Alabama at the FCS level in 2022 and 2023.
Last season, Walters was at UCF but wasn’t on the football team. Now, in 2025, it appears Walters could play at least some role for the Cowboys this season if the opportunity arises.
With North Alabama, Walters racked up 4,494 yards, 40 touchdowns and 25 interceptions across two seasons. While his touchdown-interception ratio doesn’t exactly make him a reliable option, his over 4,000 yards at least shows that he can be an impactful player should OSU need him at some point this season.
In 2022, Walters won the conference freshman of the year award while also being a finalist for the national FCS player of the year. After passing for 2,149 yards in that freshman season, Walters followed up with 2,345 in 2023.
Why the Cowboys added Walters
Considering Hauss Hejny’s injury is set to keep him out through mid-October, the Cowboys need as much help as they can get at quarterback. Coming into this season, the only player on the roster to throw a collegiate pass was wide receiver Sam Jackson V.
While Flores seems ready to carry the load as the potential OSU quarterback of the future, the early stages of Big 12 play could make or break the season, and having another capable quarterback on the roster will be massive, especially if any injury issues arise. While Walters didn’t play last season, he was still a standout in some capacity during his time in the FCS.
While he likely won’t be making any appearances for OSU unless Flores ends up on the sidelines with an injury, having a veteran quarterback with multiple years of college experience is valuable.
Walters’ abilities might not be enough to get him on the field over Flores or Hejny upon his return, but there could be a chance for him to beat out Banks Bowen for the QB2 spot in the meantime. While this shouldn’t do much to shake up the Cowboys’ quarterback room, having another player on the roster with some experience at quarterback could be enough to make OSU feel a bit better about any potential injury with Flores, who already missed most of 2024 with one.