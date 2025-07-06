Oklahoma State Has Already Taken Important Step Toward Bouncing Back
Oklahoma State must have a better season in 2025, and it has already taken an important step in the right direction.
Over the past year, the outlook of OSU football has changed drastically. This time last year, the hype surrounding the Cowboys was among the highest it has been in years.
OSU was coming off a 10-win season, returning most starters and looked like a legitimate candidate for a spot in the first 12-team playoff. Instead, OSU managed to win only three games and lost every conference matchup.
Following that season, OSU knew it needed to make some significant changes. Those changes nearly were headlined by the firing of Mike Gundy, but eventually both sides agreed to a deal to bring the head coach back for his 21st season.
However, the staff around him is unrecognizable compared to last season, with Doug Meacham and Todd Grantham taking over as coordinators. In addition to those moves, OSU’s roster has had a massive makeover, with many key pieces either entering the next stage of their careers or leaving for another school.
While all of those changes can make for a tough transition, they also have put the Cowboys in a perfect position. One of the toughest things a team deals with as it looks to bounce back is the inevitable attachment to the team that just had a bad season.
OSU won’t have to deal with that much at all. Gundy is one of the only remaining coaches from last year’s team, which is certainly helpful for changing the energy of the program.
Yet, the most important part of OSU’s turnaround might be favorable circumstances. See, the Cowboys had many players who were entering their final year of eligibility in 2024, with most players knowing that it would be their final ride at the college level.
Coming into last season, that seemed like a massive problem for the Cowboys, but it now seems like a blessing in disguise. OSU can simply go into next season looking to find new stars and have an entirely new experience.
While there are still some key players from 2024 on the roster for next season, the Cowboys don’t have to deal with the politics of a player like Alan Bowman coming back or having to worry about ensuring other veteran weapons get their touches that they’ve seen in previous years.
While those players could still contribute more good than bad to the program if they were in Stillwater next season, starting fresh could be a pathway to another successful stretch for the Cowboys.