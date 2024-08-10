Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy's Son Opens Up On Transfer To Division II Program
The son of Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy transferred from the program during the offseason. He found a home as of recent, but that came after some uncertainty. He initially committed to Ohio University, though he re-entered the portal in late January.
Now, Gunnar Gundy, who spent three seasons with the Cowboys, is with Emporia State University, a Division II football program in Emporia, KS.
Gundy entered the portal before Oklahoma State's bowl contest against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl, a game which the Cowboys won. In the game, Gundy entered under center to score one final touchdown for his father's program.
After transferring from Oklahoma State -- a power conference program that appeared in the Big 12 title game last season -- Gundy ended up at a Division II program where he should have a strong chance at being the starting quarterback. He's also not heading to Emporia with baggage, as most of the roster doesn't know who he is, according to the junior quarterback -- which has to be relieving, being the son of an incredible college football head coach.
"I kind of feel like that's been over my head," Gundy explained. "Coming here, to be honest, no one really knew who I was. ...I thought that was a good thing"
Now, Gundy can simply focus on his performance on the gridiron without living in his father's shadow. There are no expectations being placed on anything related to Oklahoma State.
The Emporia State Hornets posted a 9-3 record at the Division II level a season ago, defeating Southern Nazarene 55-24 in the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl.
Gundy enters the 2024 college football season in a starting quarterback battle, but that is nothing new as the 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback was a part of the Cowboys' three-quarterback rotation in 2023 before Alan Bowman ultimately won the starting job.
