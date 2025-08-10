Oklahoma State Needs a Classic Mike Gundy Season
Oklahoma State has been one of the top teams in the Big 12 throughout the Mike Gundy era, and it needs another big year from its former quarterback.
OSU has struggled to adjust throughout the transfer portal era. As players have come and gone through the program, the Cowboys haven’t found the consistent success they were accustomed to throughout the 2010s.
Yet, the Cowboys might have been able to turn a corner this offseason. With a new coaching staff coming in alongside Gundy, the Cowboys have been able to secure some commits from potential breakout players around the country.
With new coordinators Doug Meacham and Todd Grantham leading the charge, OSU has added plenty of talented transfers who will look to take over the various stars who departed Stillwater over the offseason. Of course, simply getting those players is great, but it won’t mean anything if it doesn’t lead to results on the field.
Portal success must translate to the field
The Cowboys are coming off a three-win season that put the program in a dark place. While OSU’s big swings in the offseason have led to optimism in August, there needs to be results in September and beyond.
The Cowboys certainly have a higher ceiling than most around the country might believe at first glance. OSU’s transfer additions mostly consisted of those who were dominating at lower levels or struggled to find the field at high-profile programs.
That formula could go perfectly for the Cowboys if those from lower levels continue their success and those from larger schools finally get a chance to shine. Add in the Cowboys who are returning from last season, and OSU has an opportunity to put together a winning season.
Time for a classic Gundy year
The Cowboys are set for one of the most important seasons in Gundy’s tenure as head coach. With Meacham back in the fold, there should be some optimism for the Cowboys to have a high-scoring offense once again.
Assuming Grantham’s defense can be opportunistic, the Cowboys will need the offense to perform well under pressure and get through the season relatively healthy. Although there probably isn’t a Mason Rudolph or a Justin Blackmon waiting to break out and steal the spotlight, Gundy’s team simply needs to embrace the underdog mentality and take anything it can get.
It won’t be easy for OSU to rebound next season, but the Cowboys have a chance to give Gundy a clear runway into this next era.