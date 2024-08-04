Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy Says Redshirt Freshman QB Zane Flores is 'Ready Now'
In 2023, Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State struggled to find their starting quarterback early in the season.
The Cowboys played Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy through the first four games of the season before Bowman finally took full control of the starting job. Despite the seemingly open competition last fall, then-true freshman QB Zane Flores didn't see any action, recording zero snaps in his first season of college football.
That could change this year, however, as Flores battles Rangel and true freshman Maealiuaki Smith for the Pokes' backup signal caller position.
After his team completed practice on Saturday, Gundy commented on his confidence in the redshirt freshman quarterback.
"I think he's ready now, he's just not experienced," Gundy said. "He's big, he's strong, he's fast, he's smart, he's tough. His attitude is good. He's humble, he's hungry. He hasn't played. That's the difference now, compared to this time last year."
If Flores is able to beat out Rangel and Smith for the Cowboys' backup quarterback spot, the 6-foot-4 signal caller would finally log his first collegiate action, gaining the experience Gundy alluded to in spot situations.
With the possibility of Kasey Dunn's offense jumping out to an early lead against Tulsa in Week 3, the Pokes' backup quarterback may get on the field for a few drives late in the game against the Golden Hurricane.
Additionally, Bowman dealt with injuries during his time at Texas Tech, meaning OSU's backup QB will have to be ready to step in and run Dunn's offense, incase he is thrust into action.
While Flores has great size and high upside as a quarterback, beating out the more experinced Rangel will be a tall task. In his two seasons with the Cowboys, Rangel has played in nine games and started four, throwing 147 passes and tallying 883 yards and six touchdowns in his young career.
In addition to earning valuable reps behind Bowman this season, whoever wins Oklahoma State's backup quarterback job will also have a good chance at starting for the Pokes in 2025 when Bowman's college career is over.
Flores came to Stillwater as a 3-star prospect from Gretna, NE, rated the No. 27 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
