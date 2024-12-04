Oklahoma State Holds No. 57 Recruiting Class in the Nation
The NCAA transfer portal will open at the end of the regular season, the day after the College Football Playoff field and bowl games are announced. According to the NCAA, the portal will be wide open on Monday, Dec. 9 and close on Dec. 28.
The Cowboys have already made some early noise in the transfer portal with one official signing in former Tulsa O-lineman Kasen Carpenter. They have also extended an early offer to DE Langden Kitchen.
Things are about to get all that more interesting in the next week. Thursday, Dec. 4 is National Signing Day for prep athletes followed by the opening of the transfer portal the following Monday. Oklahoma State is needing to make some major recruiting noise this week following a disappointing 3-9 season in 2024.
The Cowboys currently have 17 commitments for the 2025 season with one commitment coming from the transfer portal. They have landed nine players from Texas, which leads the pack, followed by three in-state commits and three players from Utah.
Oklahoma State has recruited heavy thus far on the offensive side of the football. They currently have 11 offensive commitments. The receiver position tops the list with five commits and another three enter the picture at offensive line.
The Cowboys highest-rated recruit for next season recently gained another star next to his name. Carl Albert High School senior linebacker Carl’Veon Young committed to Oklahoma State in early November and just this past week became a four-star athlete. He is the fourth-ranked Oklahoma prep player in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.
Defensive lineman Michael Riles out of Port Arthur, Texas committed to the Pokes in June and is flirting with a four-star rating. He is the 50th-ranked player in the state of Texas and will be a solid addition to the Oklahoma State defense.
Oklahoma State currently has 16 three-star commitments for 2025 and has the 57th ranked recruiting class in the nation. Their transfer rank looks a little better and the Pokes currently sit at 6th, but that number will more than likely fall during the ruthless transfer portal month of December.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.