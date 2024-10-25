Oklahoma State in Danger of Longest Losing Streak Under Mike Gundy
Oklahoma State’s season has been filled with rarities, and its current losing skid is among the worst in recent memory.
On Friday night, OSU lost to BYU to fall to 3-4 and still without a win in Big 12 play. Those four consecutive losses have soured a once-promising season for the Cowboys, matching the team’s loss total from 2023.
The Cowboys’ four-game losing streak featured three losses against ranked opponents, with Kansas State and BYU’s top 25 statuses still intact. While this has been a tough stretch for OSU, its worst conference opponent of the season could be on the opposite sideline this weekend.
The Cowboys will look to break their losing streak against Baylor, which won its first conference game on Saturday but still holds a losing overall record. If OSU can’t win, its bowl chances and hopes to continue an 18-year stretch of winning seasons will be in serious jeopardy.
Along with the bigger implications, a loss would match the longest losing streak OSU has suffered in Mike Gundy’s 20 years as head coach. The Cowboys’ current four-game losing streak is already the third-longest losing streak throughout Gundy’s tenure.
It is also only the third losing streak of at least four games in the past two decades. In Gundy’s first season in 2005, OSU had a five-game losing streak en route to a 1-7 conference record and the Cowboys’ most recent losing season.
OSU’s next and only other five-game losing streak under Gundy came in 2014. Before that losing streak, OSU was on a five-game winning streak, with its only loss coming in the season opener against defending national champion Florida State.
As the Big 12 schedule got tougher, OSU fell to national contenders such as TCU and Baylor before entering the regular season finale at 5-6. OSU saved its season with a win against Oklahoma in Norman in one of the most memorable Bedlam games in recent history.
As much as OSU would love to make a trip to Norman, given the year OU is having, Bedlam will not be able to save OSU this season. Considering the November slate could feature exclusively matchups against teams with Big 12 title hopes, a loss to Baylor could help extend this losing streak to the worst in decades in Stillwater.
