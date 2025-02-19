Oklahoma State is All-In on 2026 RB Kaydin 'Batman' Jones
We are in the early stages of the 2025 which means one thing for the world of collegiate recruiting. The class of 2026 has officially entered the picture and the Oklahoma State coaching staff has been hard at work sending out offers to the future of college football.
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State coaching staff made its presence felt on social media. Nearly every Cowboy staff member posted a bat signal with an orange under glow in the background. The questions immediately began to hit the wire, and many fans of Cowboy football were left scratching their heads. It was the hardcore Oklahoma State fans who cracked the case of the masked crusader.
Jenks high school junior Kaydin 'Batman' Jones announced last week that he would be visiting the Oklahoma State campus on April 25-27. It was at that exact moment when Cowboy Nation took notice. Fans of Oklahoma State football began to flood social media with the Jones announcement. He took notice of the outpouring of Cowboy support with a simple shoutout to O-State fans on Tuesday.
Jones is one of those football players who only come around once in a blue moon. The interest around the 6-foot, 185 pound running back should give you all the proof you need. His statistics speak for themselves. Jones had a 2,205 all-purpose yard season as a sophomore and followed it up with a 1,739 all-purpose yard season as a junior.
He is currently listed as the No. 3 ranked player in the state of Oklahoma and the 18th-ranked running back in the nation. Jones is a four-star running back, and by the end of his senior season, he could very easily be a five-star football player.
According to Rivals, Jones has 21 Division I football offers. The early frontrunners to land Jones include Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisville, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Oklahoma State has gained some ground over the past week. O-State is one of only five college programs on Jones' current official visit list. He is set to visit the Cowboys first on April 25.
Oklahoma State has proven over the years to produce high quality running backs. Kaydin Jones would fit right in and could be the next great Cowboy running back to set the gridiron on fire.
