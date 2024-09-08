Oklahoma State Jumps OU Football In Recent AP Poll
Bedlam might be playing on the gridiron, for now, but the two sides will never stop being compared. Oklahoma State remains in the Big 12 -- the conference the Oklahoma Sooners used to dominate -- and they're now staring at an opportunity to take over atop the league.
The Sooners are transitioning and adapting to life in the SEC, as they sit 2-0 in non-conference play. Their offense, however, has underwhelmed.
Both programs were ranked in the late teens in the inaugural AP poll, remaining that way through the first week of play. While the Cowboys might not have impressed much in Week 2, they defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 39-31 in two overtimes.
The Sooners, on the other hand, narrowly squeaked out a 16-12 win over the Houston Cougars on their home field. Sure, Oklahoma State had a rough game, but Oklahoma's offense was far from good. Over the game, Oklahoma State jumped Oklahoma in the AP poll, being ranked No. 13 with the Sooners staying put at No. 15.
Evidently, a comparison between the two squads doesn't mean all that much. They won't be playing this season and they no longer share a conference. This history-rich rivalry will always be remembered, though, and it's hard to imagine the series doesn't return one day. The two fan bases and programs still don't like each other, and that's why comparisons will continue to fly.
Oklahoma State has plenty to figure out. For the majority of the game, Alan Bowman was out of rhythm under center, and the Cowboys were unable to get any space for Ollie Gordon out of the backfield -- even if he did end the game against Arkansas.
The Sooners are looking to establish themselves, ushering in a new era with the arrival of the SEC, whereas Oklahoma State's veteran squad is looking to reach their ceiling and compete at the highest level.
