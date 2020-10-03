Oklahoma State at Kansas: Official Game Thread

It's officially game day for Oklahoma State once again, this time on the road for the first time this season as they take on Kansas. Kick off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

Oklahoma State is coming off a 27-13 win over West Virginia last week in freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth's first career start for the Pokes. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders suffered a high ankle sprain in week one and will be a game time decision to play against Kansas.

Running back Chuba Hubbard has struggled to get going in the first two games of the season, but senior running back LD Brown has stepped up and made the most of his increased role as he put up 103 yards and a touchdown last week.

As for this Cowboy defense, they're playing just about as good as anyone in the country as they've allowed just 20 points through the first two games and will be looking to continue against Kansas.

We'll be updated big plays, scoring plays and turnovers in the article, but will be running a live game thread below in the comment section. Join in on the conversation as Marshall Levenson and myself will be running things.

PREGAME