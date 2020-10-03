Shane Illingworth Expected to Start Against Kansas

According to Dave Hunziker on the Cowboy Radio Network pregame show, true freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth is expected to get his second-straight start as the Cowboys face the Kansas Jayhawks.

Illingworth came into the game in the second half against Tulsa for the Pokes and got the nod last week against West Virginia. Redshirt sophomore Spencer Sanders went down against Tulsa on the second drive of the game for the Pokes with a high ankle sprain.

About an hour before kickoff, as the Pokes were warming up on the field, Illingworth was taking the first-team snaps with Ry Schneider and Sanders was taking the second team snaps with back up center Tyrese Williams.

On the pregame show, head coach Mike Gundy said that Illingworth got a majority of the snaps this week and that Spencer Sanders is at about 80%.

Whether Sanders is fully healthy or not, the Cowboys are going up against a struggling Jayhawk team and there's really no reason to risk a relapse on the ankle injury. The Cowboys also have a bye week next week, so it makes sense to give Sanders the extra rest before traveling to Baylor on Oct. 17.

Illingworth led the Pokes to a 16-7 win over Tulsa in week one as he went 4-of-5 for 79 yards, including going 3-of-3 for 73 yards on the first drive of his collegiate career.

In the following game, Illingworth would lead the Pokes to a 27-13 win over West Virginia in the Pokes' first Big 12 game of the season. He finished the game going 15-of-21 for 139 yards and one interception, but he played well. He's still looking to record his first-career touchdown pass, but it looks like he might be able to snag that today against the Jayhawks.