Oklahoma State Lands 12 Players on East-West Shrine Bowl Preseason Watchlist
This week, the East-West Shrine Bowl, a college football All-Star event for players heading to the NFL, revealed its preseason watchlist.
For Oklahoma State, 12 players made the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000.
Redshirt senior safety Kobe Hylton, redshirt junior wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, senior cornerback Korie Black, redshirt senior quarterback Alan Bowman, redshirt junior linebacker Nick Martin, redshirt junior safety Kendal Daniels, redshirt senior center Joe Michalski, redshirt senior offensive tackle Dalton Cooper, senior linebacker Collin Oliver, redshirt senior wide receiver Rashod Owens, senior wideout Brennan Presley and redshirt senior guard Preston Wilson all made the cut.
The East-West Shrine Bowl describes its list as a preview of the top All-Star eligible players in college football.
"Every year, approximately 1000 all-star game eligible players are drafted, signed after the draft, or attend a rookie mini-camp" the event's website says. "Our aim is for this Shrine Bowl 1000 to serve as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible."
Last season, Bowman threw for more than 3,400 yards while Presley and Owens combined for 1,886 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, giving the Pokes one of the top returning offenses in the Big 12.
With Stribling also returning to OSU's offense after breaking his wrist last season, Bowman should have plenty of weapons to target downfield.
Alongside the 12 highlighted players. Doak Walker Award winning running back Ollie Gordon II will attract plenty of attention from professional scouts in 2024.
