Oklahoma State Lands 2026 In-State WR Julius Wilson
Owasso superstar wide receiver Julius Wilson let it be known recently where his future was located at the next level. In a high school football game against Yukon, Wilson hauled in a touchdown and immediately let the pistols of Oklahoma State fire. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver is exactly what the Cowboy football program has been looking for on the outside.
Don't let his size fool you, Wilson is a freak athlete with next-level talent. He was recently clocked at 21.2 MPH in a game in which he scored a pair of touchdowns. In the long run, it was the Cowboys of Oklahoma State that won out in securing a commitment from a wideout from Owasso.
"I think what sealed my decision was my confidence in God's path, and I felt like it was the right decision, even with the recent coaching changes, I am fully confident that Oklahoma State will pick a great head coach. I’m more excited for the academic aspects of OSU as well," said Wilson in a recent interview with OK State on SI.
Wilson isn't just a one-trick pony for the Rams of Owasso. He is also a starting guard for one of the deadliest hoops teams in the state of Oklahoma. He has been electric on the court with his shut-down defense and silky smooth jumper. The Cowboys have landed a freak athlete in Wilson. He touched on how he plans to handle both sports in high school following his commitment to the Pokes.
"It will definitely be challenging, and although I haven’t fully decided if I’m playing both just yet, I’m confident that with the support of God, my parents, and everyone in my corner, I’ll be able to handle it well," Wilson added.
The sky is the limit for Wilson at the next level and is looking forward to getting to Stillwater, where he will begin to refine his ever-improving game. He could be a star for the Cowboys on the football field, but what makes him special is his mindset and work ethic.
"I believe there’s no limit to anyone’s game; it all comes down to work ethic and the drive to keep improving. Everyone has areas to develop to reach the next level, and for me, that means focusing on my releases and route running," said Wilson.
The Pokes have landed Owasso hoops prodigy Jalen Montonati and currently have an offer still on the table for Rams safety Carter Langenderfer, who decommitted following the departure of former head coach Mike Gundy.
"I’m definitely excited to see my guy Montonati go off this year and can’t wait to watch him at O-State! As for Carter, I think it would be great if he decided to recommit," Wilson added.