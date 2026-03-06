What is Biggest Question Facing Oklahoma State Ahead of Spring Football?

Oklahoma State is ready for a turnaround next season, but it won’t be easy.

As spring football nears, the Cowboys are looking to open the next chapter of OSU football. With Eric Morris now in charge in Stillwater, the Cowboys are going to be one of the most intriguing teams in 2026 and beyond.

With spring football on the horizon, ESPN is rolling out spring previews for each conference, and the Cowboys were well-chronicled in the Big 12 edition. With Eli Lederman writing about the Pokes, he pondered what the biggest storyline for OSU in the spring and the rest of 2026 might be.

“It was time for a reset in Stillwater, and the Cowboys have gotten that in coach Eric Morris' debut offseason with the program,” Lederman wrote. “More than 60 players from the Oklahoma State team that finished 1-11 a year ago entered the transfer portal this offseason, and Morris replenished his roster with an impressive portal class anchored by 17 North Texas transfers, including FBS passing yards leader Drew Mestemaker, FBS rushing touchdowns leader Caleb Hawkins and star pass catcher Wyatt Young. How high (and quickly) can that revamped group of players lift the Cowboys in 2026? It's the question Morris, who carries a reputation for quick turnaround and high-scoring offenses, will begin to answer this spring as a new era begins.”

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the biggest question plaguing the Cowboys going into the 2026 spring, and eventually the season itself, will be how well OSU can perform in year one of the new era. As Lederman lays out, the Cowboys have undergone some serious changes in just about all facets of the program.

All of that change from a 1-11 season should be a good thing, but it also means the Cowboys will have to take some time to build chemistry and find success. Sure, OSU will be hoping to get back into the upper echelon of the Big 12 in the near future, but it can’t skip steps.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see OSU back in the Big 12 title race as early as next season with all of the talent Morris and company have added. However, with so many moving parts and the parity of the Big 12, it also wouldn’t be surprising to see OSU fighting for bowl eligibility in late November.

Either way, the 2026 season projects to be a fun one in Stillwater.