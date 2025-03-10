Oklahoma State Lands 2026 No. 1 In-State OT
It has been an eventful week for Berryhill High School junior Aiden Martin. Martin kicked off the week with an official visit to Stillwater this past Thursday. Before Martin could leave the campus he had received an official offer from the Cowboys. On Sunday during an interview with OK State on SI, Martin made the following statement, "Big things coming tomorrow."
In the span of a weeks time Martin had accomplished the near impossible. He had crammed two years of recruiting into one week. He visited Oklahoma State on Thursday, had an offer from the Pokes within hours and shortened his list to four schools before the weekend.
With Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Kansas and Kansas in the running, Martin went with the program that gave him the most opportunity. The 2026 future four star lineman committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday via his social media.
It was a whirlwind of emotions for the 6-foot-5, lineman prospect. He entered the week with 14 offers and he closed out the day as an Oklahoma State Cowboy.
“It’s home to me, I just walked in there and immediately felt welcome I didn’t feel like another jersey number it immediately felt like home,” said Martin as one of the reasons he went with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
What does Martin offer the Cowboys besides his tremendous size and above average athleticism for big man?
“I am bringing hard work, dedication and I am going to do whatever I need to do to help restore a winning mentality. Go Pokes!”
Now the pressure of recruiting is in the rearview mirror for the young lineman from Berryhill. Martin is joining a Cowboy program on the brink of one of the biggest rebuilding seasons in recent year. If O-State can continue to add future stars like Martin then the program is heading in the right direction.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.