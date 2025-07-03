Oklahoma State Lands Bixby Athlete Braeden Presley
Oklahoma State added a very familiar name with its latest commitment.
On Thursday, OSU secured a commitment from three-star athlete Braeden Presley. The Bixby native will be the third Presley brother to join the program, following the footsteps of Brennan and Braylin.
Presley is an athlete and has played both sides of the ball at Bixby, and he projects to play in the secondary at the college level. While he still eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards in his junior year, Presley could be the first in his family to come to Stillwater with the objective of preventing scores.
In 2024, Presley had 39 tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble. The Cowboys securing a player of Presley’s caliber could be significant as Todd Grantham looks to add some talent to his defense in the 2026 class.
Presley’s commitment to OSU has seemingly been in the works for quite some time, simply given that his brother is one of the most prolific receivers in OSU history. Brennan Presley finished his career at OSU with 3,315 receiving yards and became the first player in school history with at least 1,000 all-purpose yards in four different seasons.
Barring any changes with Braylin Presley’s upcoming senior year, Braeden Presley would be the only Presley in college football come 2026. Of course, he has a strong legacy to carry, especially in Stillwater.
However, there shouldn’t be much pressure on the potential star as he enters the program. With so many new faces coming in and out every season, college football has become incredibly unpredictable. With Presley being an in-state product with family ties to the program, the Cowboys must see the potential to have a player who will stick around and develop inside the program.