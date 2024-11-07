Oklahoma State Lands Commitment from Carl Albert LB Carl'Veon Young
Less than two weeks ago, Carl Albert Titan senior and one of the top defensive players in Oklahoma High School football, Carl’Veon Young, announced he had received an official offer from Oklahoma State University. Young didn’t need much time to decide where he wanted to start the next chapter of his football career.
Young announced on Monday via his social media account, “I’m extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to Oklahoma State University! It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to play football at the college level and I can’t wait to be an OSU Cowboy!”
He is rounding out his senior football season with one of Oklahoma’s most dominant high school football programs in the Carl Albert Titans. Young is a starter on a defensive unit that has helped the Titans remain undefeated at 9-0 and currently ranked number one in Class 5A.
Young is fifth on the team in total tackles with 44 and has helped solidify Carl Albert as one of the most electrifying defenses in Oklahoma. They have pitched seven shutouts this season and only allowed a total of 19 combined points in nine games.
When it comes to recruitable tangibles Young checks all of the boxes. The 6-foot-4, 215 pound outside linebacker has the perfect frame to be a force on defense at the next level. Throw in the fact that he has running back speed and proved it when he recently clocked a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash.
Besides all the tools one could ask for in a defensive specimen, Young brings something extra to the table for Oklahoma State. He has been a part of a traditionally winning rich football program. During his three seasons with Carl Albert, Young has a current overall record of 35-2 including a pair of OSSAA Class 5A State Championships. The 2024 Titans are well on their way to making it three straight, as the Oklahoma High School playoffs are only a week away.
The Cowboys are getting one of the best Oklahoma has to offer in Carl’Veon Young and it comes at a bit of surprise to many considering his brother, Carl’Sheon Young reopened his recruitment in late August following his commitment to Oklahoma State Cowboy basketball program.
Could Carl’Sheon once again head back to Stillwater to join his brother? In a recent interview with Carl’Veon the question was ask if his brother would join him in Oklahoma State? “Not sure, I’d hope,” said Young.
