Oklahoma State Lands Former 4-Star DB in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State could be getting a star in the transfer portal.
On Saturday, LSU transfer JK Johnson committed to OSU, according to multiple reports. Johnson comes to Stillwater for the fifth season of his college career, spending the past two with LSU.
After transferring from Ohio State in 2023, Johnson missed the entire season with an injury and did not make his LSU debut until the 2024 season. With the Tigers, he accumulated three tackles across 10 games.
Before making his way to Baton Rouge, he played his first two years with the Buckeyes and made a solid impact in 2022, racking up 20 tackles across the season. Coming out of high school, Johnson was a highly coveted player, earning a four-star status and ranking among the top cornerbacks in the country.
While Johnson hasn’t played up to his four-star potential yet, he could find the fit he’s been looking for at OSU. Under new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, the Cowboys are looking to become a much-improved defense.
As the Cowboys look to turn around the program, Grantham has already been a major part of the roster rebuild. Since his hiring, he has secured several commitments from players in the transfer portal and is looking to build a stout unit on that end.
After OSU finished near the bottom of the FBS in almost every major statistical area last season, it has lost many players to the portal and graduation. While Grantham will still inherit some young, promising players, adding experience through the portal gives the Cowboys a real chance to bounce back next season and return to a bowl game.
