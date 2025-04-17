Oklahoma State Lands Former Four-Star Edge in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State continues to make waves in the transfer portal and just made another big splash.
South Carolina transfer Wendell Gregory has committed to OSU, according to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The former Gamecock edge rusher was a four-star recruit out of high school and still has four years of eligibility remaining.
At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Gregory is an intimidating force along the defensive line and will give new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham some serious size to work with. After moving from wide receiver to linebacker during his high school career, Gregory made the move to edge ahead of his first and only season at South Carolina.
With the Gamecocks, Gregory played in only two games and had one tackle in 2024. Although Gregory didn’t get to see much playing time for a South Carolina team that competed for a College Football Playoff spot, his talent is unquestioned, considering what he was able to do in high school.
Gregory played at Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, where he was the star on one of the best teams in the state. As a senior, Gregory racked up 56 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Considering he did that damage as a linebacker, it will be interesting to see how the Cowboys use him next season.
Gregory is one of a few incoming players along the defensive line who will try to bring the OSU defense back to an elite level after struggling over the past few seasons. With the departures of star players such as Nick Martin and Collin Oliver, the defensive front is wide open for new players to come in and compete for starting roles.
Considering that Gregory was considered one of the best defenders in the country coming out of high school, he should have a chance to break through and become a key contributor for the Cowboys in his first season. Assuming OSU can find ways to maximize his impact, Gregory could soon be one of the most intimidating defenders in the Big 12.
After a rough season in 2024, it looks like the Cowboys are ready to bounce back in a big way in 2025.